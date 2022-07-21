5 beautiful places in Bihar every traveler should visit
Located in east India, bordering Nepal, Bihar is an underrated tourist destination. It is a sacred and ancient place for various religions including Hinduism, Jainism, Buddhism, Islam, and Sikhism. While you may not necessarily think of visiting Bihar on a trip, let's change your mind with this article enlisting the five most beautiful locations in the state you must witness to believe.
Gaya is one of the most popular places in Bihar which serves as a famous Hindu pilgrimage site and a transit point for the Buddhist pilgrimage center of Bodhgaya. According to legends, Lord Buddha attained enlightenment under a tree here. Gaya houses popular temples and historic sites like the Mahabodhi Temple, Barabar Caves, and Vishnupad Temple. October-March is the best time to visit.
A beautiful and enriching location, Nalanda offers a reflection of the flourishing Pala and Gupta periods of the ancient centuries. It was a world-famous Buddhist monastic university in ancient Magadha, where Mahavira, the supreme preacher of Jainism, spent 14 years. It is believed that the Buddha also delivered lectures near Nalanda's mango groves. The best time to visit is between October and March.
Located in central Bihar, Rajgir is a small and quaint town known for its spiritual significance in Hinduism, Jainism, and Buddhism. Dating back to around 3,000 years, the place is mentioned in Buddhist and Jain scriptures and also in the Mahabharata. visit this place surrounded by lush green valleys and hills between October to March. The cultural fest "Rajgir Mahotsav" is celebrated in October.
Located on the southern bank of the River Ganges, Bhagalpur is a perfect amalgamation of natural beauty and historical remains. The place is surrounded by the ruins of several historical buildings, stunning river streams, and magnificent mountains. It is also called Bihar's Silk City due to the unique silk fabric Tusser's availability here. October-March is the best time to visit the area.
Mentioned in the Ramayana, Madhubani is an ancient city in Bihar that is well-known for its rich art and culture. The world-famous Madhubani paintings originated here. During the restructuring of the territorial boundaries in 1972, Madhubani emerged from Bihar's Darbhanga district. When here, you must visit the Kapileshwar Sthan and the Nagar Fort. The best time to visit is between October and March.