5 beautiful places in Bihar every traveler should visit

Written by Sneha Das Jul 21, 2022, 04:57 pm 3 min read

Bihar is an underrated travel destination waiting to be explored by tourists.

Located in east India, bordering Nepal, Bihar is an underrated tourist destination. It is a sacred and ancient place for various religions including Hinduism, Jainism, Buddhism, Islam, and Sikhism. While you may not necessarily think of visiting Bihar on a trip, let's change your mind with this article enlisting the five most beautiful locations in the state you must witness to believe.

Pilgrimage site Gaya: Famous Hindu pilgrimage site

Gaya is one of the most popular places in Bihar which serves as a famous Hindu pilgrimage site and a transit point for the Buddhist pilgrimage center of Bodhgaya. According to legends, Lord Buddha attained enlightenment under a tree here. Gaya houses popular temples and historic sites like the Mahabodhi Temple, Barabar Caves, and Vishnupad Temple. October-March is the best time to visit.

Ancient university Nalanda: World-famous Buddhist monastic university

A beautiful and enriching location, Nalanda offers a reflection of the flourishing Pala and Gupta periods of the ancient centuries. It was a world-famous Buddhist monastic university in ancient Magadha, where Mahavira, the supreme preacher of Jainism, spent 14 years. It is believed that the Buddha also delivered lectures near Nalanda's mango groves. The best time to visit is between October and March.

Spiritual significance Rajgir: Known for its spiritual significance

Located in central Bihar, Rajgir is a small and quaint town known for its spiritual significance in Hinduism, Jainism, and Buddhism. Dating back to around 3,000 years, the place is mentioned in Buddhist and Jain scriptures and also in the Mahabharata. visit this place surrounded by lush green valleys and hills between October to March. The cultural fest "Rajgir Mahotsav" is celebrated in October.

Silk City of Bihar Bhagalpur: A blend of natural beauty and historical remains

Located on the southern bank of the River Ganges, Bhagalpur is a perfect amalgamation of natural beauty and historical remains. The place is surrounded by the ruins of several historical buildings, stunning river streams, and magnificent mountains. It is also called Bihar's Silk City due to the unique silk fabric Tusser's availability here. October-March is the best time to visit the area.

Art and culture Madhubani in Darbhanga district was mentioned in the 'Ramayana'

Mentioned in the Ramayana, Madhubani is an ancient city in Bihar that is well-known for its rich art and culture. The world-famous Madhubani paintings originated here. During the restructuring of the territorial boundaries in 1972, Madhubani emerged from Bihar's Darbhanga district. When here, you must visit the Kapileshwar Sthan and the Nagar Fort. The best time to visit is between October and March.