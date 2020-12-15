In what qualifies as a horrifying incident, a man in Bihar allowed his friends to rape his wife after he lost a gambling bet. The victim, used as an object by her husband, later went through another ordeal as he poured acid on her, in a bid to "purify her," reports IANS. The accused husband, who hails from Bhagalpur district, has been arrested.

Series of events Wife was gang-raped by man's friends

The accused husband, Sonu Harijan, lost a bet nearly a month ago. As per the "deal," his 30-year-old wife was supposed to be handed over to the "winners" for one month. When asked to go to Harijan's friends, the victim blatantly reused. The woman was gang-raped by the man's friends. Later, Harijan allegedly poured acid on her when she resisted the assault.

Horror In-laws didn't help victim, locked her instead

Shockingly, the victim's in-laws also didn't come to her rescue. Instead, they locked her inside a house in Mozahidpur to cover the incident and their son's horrendous crime. She was given preliminary medical treatment. On Sunday, the victim managed to escape from captivity and reached her father's house in Lodipur. She narrated the entire incident and subsequently, the police was apprised.

Action Accused husband was booked and arrested: Cop

The cops at Lodipur police station asked the victim to visit Mozahidpur police station. Rajesh Kumar Jha, SHO of Mozahidpur police station, said an FIR was registered on Sunday evening. "Due to the sensitivity of the incident, we have immediately registered an FIR and arrested the accused," Jha said, adding that the rest of the accused will be nabbed if they are found involved.

Quote Officer said the victim's statement is being studied