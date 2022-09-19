Lifestyle

Check out these 5-minute recipes that aid in weight loss

Check out these 5-minute recipes that aid in weight loss

Written by Sneha Das Sep 19, 2022, 01:15 am 2 min read

These recipes can be prepared in just five minutes when you are in a hurry.

Are you someone who usually skips meals thinking that it will help you lose weight? Or have you cut down on the quantity of your food intake to shed some extra kilos? Well, unfortunately, neither of these is a healthy way to lose weight. Fret not, check out these five-minute recipes that aid in weight loss, are absolutely wholesome, and way too delicious.

Packed with protein Omelette in a mug

This five-minute recipe is perfect for those crazy, hectic mornings. It is packed with protein and perfect for weight loss. Combine one egg, two egg whites, cheddar cheese, salt, ground pepper, and bell pepper in a microwave-safe mug coated with cooking spray. Microwave for a minute and give the ingredients a stir. Cook for another 1.5 minutes, sprinkle cheddar cheese on top, and serve.

Nutritious, low in calories Milk poha

A great option for weight loss, milk poha is nutritious and low in calories. It will keep you energized and full for a long time. Add flattened rice to a bowl. Pour hot milk over the poha and mix everything well. Add jaggery powder, almonds, cashews, raisins, pomegranate seeds, and crushed cardamom. Mix well, garnish with banana slices, and serve.

Rich in nutrients Avocado, tomato, chicken sandwich

This healthy and protein-rich sandwich filled with mashed avocado, tender chicken pieces, and juicy tomatoes is perfect for weight loss and loaded with nutrients. You can have this for lunch or dinner. Toast some multigrain bread slices. Mash avocado and spread it on the toast. Top the toasted bread with cooked and sliced chicken. Add tomato slices and close with another bread slice. Enjoy!

Fiber and protein Chickpea and tomato salad

Rich in fiber and protein, chickpeas aid in weight loss, satiate hunger, and keep you full for longer. Loaded with essential nutrients, this chickpea salad can improve digestion and reduce the risk of several diseases. You can have this as a healthy evening snack. Mix together chickpeas, chopped tomatoes, and sliced olives in a bowl. Drizzle some vinaigrette on top and serve fresh.

Packed with vitamins, minerals Superfood smoothie

Prepared with healthy leafy greens and nutritious fruits, this superfood smoothie is loaded with essential vitamins and minerals that will instantly charge you up. It will also help boost your immune system. Blend together chopped baby spinach, sliced frozen banana, blueberries, fresh ginger root, Greek yogurt, chilled unsweetened green tea, crushed ice, and pomegranate juice until smooth. Pour into a glass and serve chilled.