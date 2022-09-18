Lifestyle

Hair weaving vs hair bonding: Make your choice!

Written by Sneha Das Sep 18, 2022, 04:45 pm 3 min read

Both hair bonding and hair weaving are non-surgical hair attachment techniques.

Hair fall and balding are common issues among young individuals today. However, there are certain procedures and chemical treatments available that can change the appearance of your hair by adding length, volume, and style to it. Hair bonding and hair weaving are two different non-surgical hair attachment processes where artificial hair systems or patches are used to cover up bald areas.

What is hair weaving?

Usually used on people with third-seventh grade baldness, hair weaving is the procedure of attaching additional hair to the scalp through braiding or weaving. The process uses artificial human hair mixed with a person's natural hair to give an illusion of long and dark strands. In this method, strands are woven to the root so that the natural hair grows out of the scalp.

What is hair bonding?

Hair bonding is a non-surgical procedure that can help you get your tresses back to their original form. It's a restoration technique that involves shaving off the bald region of your scalp followed by appending a silicon bond on it. In this process, an adhesive glue is used to integrate the additional hair system with the natural hair, thereby creating volume and color streaks.

Who can opt for such procedures?

Both hair weaving and bonding techniques are non-surgical procedures and can be performed on any individual irrespective of their complexion or sex. However, if you are suffering from carcinoma, kidney diseases, or high blood pressure, then stay away from these procedures.

Advantages of hair weaving and bonding

Both methods are medically-proven and are quite affordable; so anyone can opt for them. However, these techniques are temporary, and the results usually last for six to eight weeks. People with fine or thin hair textures should avoid the technique of hair weaving, while the hair bonding system can be integrated into any type of hair texture.

Process of hair weaving

In hair weaving, the tracks are made using cornrows in which braids are woven in the hair's direction. The synthetic hair is sewn into the braids using a needle. The threads used are of different colors resembling your original hair. An area of the scalp that has less hair can be woven with additional hair. The process requires expertise to prevent any scalp damage.

Process of hair bonding

Hair bonding is basically a sub-type of the hair weaving process. It's a solution to immediate hair loss where the soft silicon glue is used properly on the affected areas of your scalp to fix the synthetic hair system. Following this, it is merged well with the existing strands of hair. After two weeks, the tracks are removed to prevent any further hair damage.