Lifestyle

5 home remedies to get rid of stretch marks

5 home remedies to get rid of stretch marks

Written by Sneha Das Jun 07, 2022, 06:38 pm 2 min read

These tips will help to reduce stretch marks without damaging your skin.

A common pregnancy phenomenon, stretch marks initially appear as thin red, purple, pink, or brown lines that have a different texture than the rest of your skin. They usually occur when your skin changes shape as a result of weight gain or growth. Stretch marks can appear on the abdomen, buttocks, hips, and breasts. Here are five home remedies to remove stretch marks naturally.

#1 Cucumber and lemon juice

Using a mixture of lemon and cucumber juice will help to fade away the stretch marks over time and make your skin lighter and brighter. The bleaching properties of lemon will lighten the marks while cucumber will also soothe your skin. Mix lemon juice with cucumber juice and apply to the affected areas. Wait for 10 minutes before washing it off with lukewarm water.

#2 Coconut oil and aloe vera

Being moisturizing agents, both aloe vera and coconut oil help to nourish your skin. Aloe vera protects and soothes your skin tissues while coconut oil has healing properties which help to fade the stretch marks. Mix fresh aloe vera gel with virgin coconut oil and massage it on the affected areas. Use this mixture daily for two-three weeks for visible results.

#3 Potato juice

Rich in starch and skin-lightening enzymes, potato juice is extremely effective in reducing stretch marks. A bleaching agent called catecholase present in potatoes helps to heal scars and blemishes and brighten your skin. Grate a potato and squeeze to extract the juice. Mix the grated pulp with the juice and apply over the stretch marks. Wait for 30 minutes before washing it off.

#4 Black tea

Loaded with essential minerals and vitamins like vitamin B 12, black tea can control skin pigmentation, reduce stretch marks and make your skin clear and smooth. It also eliminates the harmful free radicals that damage the skin and evens out your skin tone. Boil a few tablespoons of black tea with some salt. Let the mixture cool and apply it to your stretch marks.

#5 Baking soda and lemon juice

Baking soda helps to exfoliate the skin and remove dead skin cells which helps to lighten the stretch marks. The addition of lemon to this mixture helps to make the skin brighter. Mix one tablespoon of baking soda with fresh lemon juice. Massage it on the affected areas and cover it with a cling wrap. Wait for 20 minutes before rinsing it off.