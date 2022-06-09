Lifestyle

5 reasons to include onion in your hair care routine

5 reasons to include onion in your hair care routine

Written by Sneha Das Jun 09, 2022, 01:14 pm 3 min read

Onions can make your hair healthy, shiny and soft.

Onion is the latest star hair care ingredient we see experts and influencers suggesting to deal with hair problems. Onion contains sulfur which helps tackle issues like dandruff and falling hair. If you are making a DIY hair oil using onion, then pick up the white ones as they contain higher amounts of sulfur. Here are some hair problems that onions can deal with.

#1 Helps to reduce dandruff

Dandruff is a common hair problem that can occur due to a fungal infection or a bacterial infection. It leads to an itchy and irritated scalp and can hinder hair growth by blocking the hair follicles. The antibacterial, antimicrobial and antifungal properties of onion help to control dandruff and other scalp infections. It also improves the quality and texture of your mane.

#2 Prevents hair fall

Packed with high quantities of sulfur, onion helps to prevent hair fall and hair thinning and strengthens the hair follicles. The sulfur in onions boosts collagen production which helps to produce more hair follicles. An essential antioxidant enzyme called catalase present in onion helps to boost hair growth. You can massage some onion juice on hair to improve blood circulation and promote hair growth.

#3 Prevents premature greying of hair

The presence of hydrogen peroxide can lead to premature greying of your hair. The abundance of catalase in onions helps to reduce the level of hydrogen peroxide in the hair roots and prevents hair greying. It will also darken your hair naturally and add shine to it. Mix onion juice with lemon juice and apply it to your hair to see the magic.

#4 Nourishes your hair

If you have dry and brittle hair, then onions can be your savior as the micronutrients and essential compounds in them nourish, moisturize, and revitalize your hair. Onions are packed with flavonoids like quercetin and kaempferol that have antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and vasodilatory properties that boost the blood supply to hair roots. This provides the hydration that is required by the hair follicles to grow.

#5 Protects your mane from environmental pollution

Environmental pollution can cause extreme damage to your tresses. Dust and smoke can settle onto your scalp and cause hair fall, dry and frizzy hair and degrade the hair protein. The antioxidants in onions protect your hair from environmental damage and free radical damage. It also optimizes your hair growth cycle and prevents baldness. You can use onion oil to reveal healthy hair.