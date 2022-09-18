Lifestyle

Ladies, here are 5 comfortably stylish attires for long-haul flights

These airport outfit ideas will make you feel comfortable and stylish at the same time.

Airport looks are in trend, especially with the increasing paparazzi culture and celebrities sporting voguish looks. However, we believe that comfort is the most important thing when it comes to long-haul flights. Hence, it's vital to choose the right kind of outfits that are both comfortable and stylish. So ladies, check out these five attires that you can wear during your long-haul flight journeys.

Warm and comfortable An oversized sweatshirt with stretchy leggings

When you have a long-haul flight journey, it is best to invest in an oversized sweatshirt featuring a bright color to stay warm and comfortable throughout. When you are not wearing it, you can use the sweatshirt as a pillow as well. You can also pair it up with stretchy dark-colored leggings and a comfortable pair of white sneakers or even slip-on shoes.

Versatile style Comfy loose cotton t-shirt with stretchy jeans

Comfy loose t-shirts are one of the wardrobe staples, be it for men or women. It's the perfect daily outfit that never goes out of style and can be paired with jeans, shorts, or trousers. You can pair t-shirts up with stretchy jeans that are comfortable to wear during long flights. Complete your look with a pair of slippers and a tote bag.

Laid-back look A classic hoodie with loose baggy trousers

A hoodie is a must-have in your airport wardrobe since it gets quite chilly inside airports and airplanes. It also has big pockets where you can keep your passport, wallet, or mobile phone. You can invest in a classic black hoodie made of breathable thermal fabric and pair it up with high-waist loose baggy trousers to feel comfortable yet presentable.

Cool and chic A tank top with long flowy pants

Tank tops are the most versatile pieces of clothing in your wardrobe as they let you breathe, feel comfortable, and look cool. Pair it up with a pashmina shawl or silk scarf that can even be used as a blanket inside the flight. A tank top will look extremely stylish with dark-colored long flowy pants in which you can move around freely, too.

Pretty and classy Long-sleeved maxi dress paired with trench coat

Who said you can't wear a dress on the plane and feel both comfortable and pretty? You can pick a full-length long-sleeved maxi dress that's made up of soft, stretchy material and is not see-through. Go for a soothing color like mint green and pair it up with a beige-colored trench coat and white-colored sneakers for a classy look.