5 unique hotels in Poland you must visit

Written by Sneha Das Sep 02, 2022, 09:07 pm

Poland has a lot of unique hotels where you can have a wonderful stay.

Home to many medieval castles, awe-inspiring architecture, stunning museums, and the infamous Auschwitz-Birkenau Camp, Poland is an underrated gem that is waiting to be explored by tourists. This European country also houses a lot of beaches, forests, salt mines, and the mesmerizing Tatra Mountains. If you are planning a trip to Poland soon, check out these cool and unusual hotels for your stay.

Spiritual accomodation PIRAMIDA Park Hotel & Wellness

Located in Tychy by the Paprocańskie Lake, this five-star hotel is shaped like a pyramid. The hotel was built in 2004 and designed by Krzysztof Barysz and Aleksander Nowacki. The building is inspired by the Great Pyramid of Giza. The property was constructed on a hill believed to have healing powers. The hotel houses a relaxation and therapeutic chamber where you can meditate.

Unconventional hotel Aparthotel Stara Przędzalnia

Located in the center of Zyradow in Poland, this unique hotel is set in the oldest building in the city. This unconventional property has an industrial and minimalist design made with red bricks. The rooms are decorated in light warm colors and offer all essential amenities to guests. The property features a 1960s-style restaurant specializing in American cuisine and a bar.

Classic exterior Raffles Europejski Warsaw

Located in Warsaw, along the Royal Route, this elegant and grand hotel has a classic exterior and a contemporary design, reflecting the art and heritage of the country. The property is over 160 years old, and the decor includes oak floors and contemporary art pieces by Anda Rottenberg and Barbara Piwowarska. The hotel has six spa rooms where guests can enjoy body treatments, too.

Gothic style Hotel Copernicus

Located on Kraków's Kanonicza Street, this beautiful and unique hotel attracts guests for its expansive, Gothic facade. The rooms combine a historical style with modern design, featuring stylish furniture, carved stone portals, and Renaissance frescos. The hotel also has a beautiful restaurant, an indoor pool, a spa in a vaulted cellar, and a stunning rooftop bar that overlooks the old town.

Historic hotel Młyn Jacka Hotel & Spa

Located in the Little Beskids mountain range, this four-star hotel has history written in every corner. According to legends, a man named Franciszek Foltin opened a shoe peg factory in 1886. However, the building became a mill after the First World War. And in 2006, it was turned into a hotel. The three floors of the hotel display historic mill machinery.