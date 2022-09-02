Lifestyle

Top 5 health benefits of licorice root (mulethi)

Written by Sneha Das Sep 02, 2022, 05:53 pm 3 min read

Licorice root is packed with a lot of health benefits.

Licorice or Glycyrrhiza glabra is a flowering plant that is usually grown in the Mediterranean and Western Asian regions. The root of this plant has been used in Chinese medicine for a long time to treat diseases like malaria, gastrointestinal problems, infections, and insomnia. The licorice root is packed with over 300 flavonoids and chemical compounds. Here are five health benefits of licorice root.

Virus and bacteria Helps in virus and bacteria treatments

Several studies say the phytochemicals in licorice root slow down viral replication and prevent bacterial growth. Research shows its antiviral and antibacterial properties protect against several microbes, including Candida, Streptococcus, and Staphylococcus. It also protects against viruses like human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), human respiratory syncytial virus (HRSV), and herpes simplex virus type 1. You can drink licorice root tea to keep infections at bay.

Indigestion Reduces indigestion and acid reflux

Licorice root is extremely effective in treating symptoms of indigestion like upset stomach, heartburn, stomach ulcers, and acid reflux. According to a study, 58 adults affected with acid reflux who consumed licorice root daily experienced reduced symptoms over a period of two years as compared to antacids. You can drink licorice root tea throughout the day to keep your bowels in a healthy state.

Skin health Helps with skin conditions

Packed with anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, and antiviral properties, licorice root is great for your skin and gives relief from skin inflammation and conditions like acne, cysts, dermatitis, and eczema. According to a two-week study, 60 adults who applied a topical gel containing licorice root extract noticed an improvement in eczema. Glabrene and ISL in licorice also block the enzyme tyrosinase, which causes melanin formation.

Dental health Protects against cavities

According to research, licorice extract protects against the harmful bacteria that are responsible for causing tooth decay. According to a 2020 review, licorice root extract is highly effective in reducing the growth of Streptococcus mutans bacteria in the mouth, which lessens environmental acidity around the teeth. It also helps to prevent dental cavities from forming, thereby protecting against tooth decay.

Respiratory disorders Gives relief from sore throat and other respiratory disorders

Packed with antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties, licorice root helps with upper respiratory conditions, including cold and flu-like symptoms such as sore throat and cough. Drinking licorice root tea helps to reduce minor irritation and soothe a sore throat. According to various animal studies, the glycyrrhizin extract found in licorice root helps to give relief from asthma when added to modern treatments for the condition.