Lifestyle

Recipe of the day: Here's how to bake delicious cronuts

Recipe of the day: Here's how to bake delicious cronuts

Written by Anujj Trehaan Aug 10, 2022, 05:36 pm 2 min read

Why choose between a donut and a croissant when you can have both as a cronut? Here's the recipe to make delicious cronuts at home.

The gourmand in us often stands divided when it comes to donuts and croissants. Why? Well, both have the key to our hearts! Why choose one when you can have the best of both worlds, right? Thank god for Cronuts - a croissant-donut pastry that saves us from the pain of choosing between the two. Here's how you can bake them.

"Dough" it right Ingredients to make the dough

Resembling a doughnut, the cronut is made of croissant-like dough filled with flavored cream. You need 10gm of active yeast, 1/2 cup water, 1/2 cup milk, and two to three tablespoons of white sugar and melted butter each. You also need an egg, one teaspoon of salt and vanilla extract, a pinch of grated nutmeg, 500gm flour, a clean film, and two cookie cutters.

Glaze it well Ingredients to make cronut

To make cronuts, you would require the following items. You will need about 100gm of vanilla pudding to make the glaze of your dreams. Next up, arrange two cups of powdered sugar, you can use more depending upon the desired flavor. A teaspoon of vanilla extract, a tablespoon of milk, and some vegetable oil too are needed.

You'd need to "knead" it Step 1: Prepare the dough

Add yeast to warm water and whisk until creamy. Add milk, sugar, melted butter, egg, salt, vanilla extract, and nutmeg. Add flour and mix well. Knead the dough properly and then roll it into a rectangular sheet. Fold it into two halves, cover it with film, and put it in the fridge for 20 minutes. Repeat this step five to six times.

Let things heat up Step 2: Prep work

Heat some vegetable oil in a pan. While it heats, get the dough ready. Using a cookie cutter, make round shapes on the dough. Once done, make small holes in between the round shapes to make them look like donuts. Keep them at a warm place for 10-15 minutes. Deep fry them in the oil until they turn golden brown.

On-point flavor & appeal Step 3: Glaze and garnishing

Once your cronuts are fried and ready, it's time to make the icing. Use the vanilla pudding to glaze the cronuts nicely so that they soak in all the flavor. You can also make your own icing using the ingredients mentioned. Whisk some sugar, vanilla extract, and one tablespoon of milk. Add more milk if the consistency is not right. Glaze it well.