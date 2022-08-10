Lifestyle

5 mystery books of 2022 that will keep you hooked

5 mystery books of 2022 that will keep you hooked

Written by Sneha Das Aug 10, 2022, 01:27 pm 3 min read

These mystery novels will keep you thrilled and excited cover to cover.

If mystery and the unknown set your mind ablaze, then you have landed on the right page. Several mystery novels have been published this year including some sequels to classic series and some unique and thrilling mysteries with new and surprising storylines. It's time to put your clue-detecting skills to use and get yourself immersed in these five absolute page-turners of 2022.

Suspenseful theme 'Find Me' by Alafair Burke

Also published in January, this novel by Alafair Burke has a suspenseful theme and a mind-bending mystery revolving around friendship, memories, and secrets. Hope Miller who lost her memory after an accident suddenly goes missing after 15 years. Her friend Lindsay turns to an NYPD homicide detective Ellie Hatcher, to find her. The women dig into their own past in pursuit of answers.

Dark side of Paris 'The Paris Apartment' by Lucy Foley

Published in February 2022, this mystery novel involves a huge cast of potential suspects revealing the dark side of Paris. To escape turmoil in her personal life, Jess travels to Paris to stay with her half-brother Ben. She finds Ben missing and his fancy apartment to be way more than he could have afforded. Investigating Ben's disappearance Jess uncovers his lifestyle and the situation.

Sci-fi mystery 'The Paradox Hotel' by Rob Hart

The story revolves around the Paradox Hotel, which is close to a time port where wealthy guests come to travel back to their past. One day, people get stuck in the hotel after a blizzard hits the building. January Cole, the hotel's security head suspects a murderer on the loose. However, January is the only one who can see the corpse in question.

Complex thriller 'The Woman In the Library' by Sulari Gentill

This intricate, and complex thriller by Sulari Gentill is set in a library. The novel starts in a quiet reading room at the Boston Public Library. Suddenly, a scream shatters the calm atmosphere, and security guards rush to investigate what happened. Stuck in the room, four strangers strike up a conversation. Each has their own secrets and one of them might be the murderer.

Locked-room mystery 'The Maid' by Nita Prose

Published in January 2022, The Maid by Nita Prose is a locked-room mystery. The story revolves around Molly Gray who finds social situations difficult. She joins as a full-time maid in a hotel. One day, she discovers a dead body in one of the hotel rooms. What follows is a murder investigation with Molly being the prime suspect. Check out more such book recommendations.