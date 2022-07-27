Lifestyle

Get ready to explore these uniquely beautiful places in Nagaland

Get ready to explore these uniquely beautiful places in Nagaland

Written by Ramit Sharan Jul 27, 2022, 07:21 pm 2 min read

Nagaland is a land of abundant beauty and distinct culture.

Nagaland is a land of abundant beauty and distinct culture. Boasting mystifying hills, vast valleys, and tropical jungles, Nagaland is a must-visit for all travel enthusiasts. You'll find some fancy headdresses and top-quality handlooms, and get to indulge in a unique cuisine besides treating your eyes to the jaw-dropping scenery here. Check out these five beautiful places when visiting this less explored state.

Trekking and camping Kohima

Kohima, the state capital, is one of the most charismatic places here. It offers large expanses of untouched nature for your to explore. Lose yourself in the forested mountains as you indulge in trekking, hiking, camping, and other adventure activities. Some must-see attractions in Kohima would be Commonwealth War Cemetery, Japfu peak, Kohima State Museum, and Naga Heritage Village, among others.

Rich forests Khonoma

Khonoma's rich biodiversity and conservation earned it the label of the first green village in India. Rich forests and hills surround this astonishing village located just 20 km from the capital city. Famous for its terrace cultivation and conservation of endangered species of flora and fauna, Khonoma is a bird watcher's den. You should also visit the GH Damant Tomb Monument, a war memorial.

Ancient ruins Dimapur

The presence of an airport and a railhead in Dimapur ensures better conveyance for tourists. The area is home to the marvelous Kachari Ruins which date back to the 10th century. There is great historic value in these ancient ruins constructed by the Kachari Kingdom. Other places to visit are Dimapur Ao Baptist Church, Kuki Dolong Village, Rangapahar Reserve Forest, and Diezephe Craft Village.

Natural lake Shilloi Lake

Situated in the Patkai range around 260 km from Kohima, Shilloi Lake is a foot-shaped natural lake that will take your breath away! Beautiful green valleys and hills adorned with pine trees surround this vast lake. This relatively unexplored lake is considered sacred. With various folklore attached to it, locals believe that no one can drown here! Birdwatchers will adore this place.

Tribal heritage Mon

Mon is one of the most fascinating places in the state. With a rich tribal heritage, this incredible location will treat your eyes to a new kind of beauty. Visit the border village between India and Myanmar and encounter the decedents of the legendary head-hunters of the Konyak tribe. The Veda peak, Shagnyu village, Longwa village, and Chui village are some must-see places here.