Onam 2022: Here are 5 recipes to try this festival

Written by Sneha Das Aug 30, 2022, 05:36 pm 2 min read

Onam marks the annual harvest festival of Kerala and honors the Malayali tradition and culture. Falling this year on August 30, this 10-day festival is usually observed during the Malayali month of Chingam and marks the homecoming of the mythical King Mahabali. This year, the festival ends on September 8. Here are five Onam-special recipes that you must give a shot.

Traditional Kerala dish Erissery

Made with pumpkins and coconut, this dish is a must-have during Onam. Blend grated coconut, cumin seeds, garlic, green chilies, pepper powder, and turmeric powder. Mash boiled pumpkin with salt and turmeric. Add blended coconut paste and let it simmer. Add oil, mustard seeds, red chilies, curry leaves, and grated coconut to a pan, and fry well. Mix it in the erissary. Enjoy!

Sambhar-like dish Rasam

Onam is incomplete without this South Indian special dish. Soak tamarind and extract its pulp. Roast together peppercorns, coriander seeds, cumin seeds, and red chilies. Boil toor dal with tomatoes and set aside. Saute mustard seeds, crushed garlic, coriander leaves, and curry leaves in oil. Mix dal and water, add tamarind pulp and rasam powder, and boil for 5 minutes. Serve with rice.

From Malabar Kadala curry

Made with black channa, this authentic Malabar curry is usually served with Kerala Puttu. Saute red chilies, shallots, coriander seeds, grated coconut, garlic, and curry leaves in oil, and grind them together once cool. Saute sliced onions, chili powder, garam masala, ground ingredients, coriander powder, and mustard seeds, and cook well. Add water, boiled black channa, and salt, and cook again. Serve hot.

Coconut-based rice Thenga choru

Also called coconut rice, thenga choru is prepared using urad dal, coconut, rice, and cashews which makes it a wholesome dish. Saute mustard seeds in oil. Once it crackles, add urad dal, cumin seeds, and cashew nuts. Saute again. Add coconut milk, lemon juice, salt, grated coconut, green chilies, and curry leaves, and stir well. Mix in the rice, stir well, and serve.

Rice kheer Paal payasam

Paal payasam is a traditional South Indian rice kheer that is served during festivals and celebratory occasions like Onam. Wash and soak the rice for half an hour. Add milk to the rice and cook well. Add sugar and cardamom powder, and stir it well. Saute cashew nuts and raisins in some ghee. Add them to the rice mixture and serve warm.