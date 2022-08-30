Lifestyle

Check out these 5 most unique hotels in Japan

Written by Anujj Trehaan Aug 30, 2022, 04:56 pm 2 min read

Check out these five hotels in Japan that are based on unique concepts.

Visiting Japan and looking for an extraordinary place to crash at? Well, we have got this covered. Garnering a major chunk of attention for its traditional arts, gardens, sculptures, and breathtaking landscapes, Japan is a destination that welcomes travelers from across the world throughout the year. Check out these five unique hotels in Japan that will make your trip more memorable.

Animatronic Henn Na Hotel

At Henn Na Hotel in Nagasaki, you get checked-in by dinosaurs. No, we aren't kidding! The front desk of this hotel features multilingual robotic receptionists, with automatic porters that carry your luggage to your room. Sounds like future, doesn't it? Also, strange as it may sound, your face is your room key, so you can bid adieu to the fear of losing your keys.

Futuristic 9 Hours Capsule Hotel

9 Hours Capsule Hotel in Kyoto looks more like a science laboratory than an accommodation, which makes it a unique property. Assuming that you only need three basic things to rest - shower, sleep, and dressing up, you can hire it for just taking a shower, a short nap, or longer if you decide to stay overnight. The hotel is clean, futuristic, and convenient.

Made with ice Kohri No Hotel

Every year during winters, Hoshino Resort in Hokkaido gets converted into Kohri No Hotel for a brief period of three months. It is made with real ice and snow, and features an ice rink and an ice bar as well. The rooms are spacious and everything inside them is made with ice. You get arctic winter bags to save you from the freezing temperatures.

Stay with monks Shukubo Koyasan Eko-in Temple

Want to enjoy Japan in the most authentic way? Well, you should definitely bookmark Shukubo Koyasan Eko-in Temple in Koyasan. It is a 1000-year-old temple where you can stay with monks. You can participate in morning prayers, Goma fire ritual, meditation, painting scripts with brush or ink, and traditional food with them. Rooms are simple with a minimalist decor and baths are communal.

World's oldest hotel Nishiyama Onsen Keiunkan

Do you know where's the world's oldest hotel? Well, it's in Japan! Constructed back in 705 AD, Nishiyama Onsen Keiunkan has been operated by 52 generations of the same family. The hotel is loaded with modern amenities, so you can sleep a little better than people from previous generations have. It features onsens that gather natural hot water from 888 meters below the ground.