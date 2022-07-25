Lifestyle

Which is better for you - Pilates or aerobics?

Written by Ramit Sharan Jul 25, 2022, 11:54 am 2 min read

Aerobic exercise and Pilates are two forms of exercise which improve your health.

Today, an increasing number of people focus on their health. It has been proven that regular exercise is excellent for all physical and mental health issues. As more and more forms of exercise and workout routines are mushrooming up, it might become difficult to choose between the various options. Aerobic exercises and Pilates -- have you ever wondered which is better for you?

Weight loss What is Aerobics?

Aerobic exercises involve all major muscle groups and boost cardiovascular health. These exercises are perhaps the best way to tone your muscles and accelerate weight loss. These can improve your stamina as your heart rate is increased for a long time. Aerobic exercise improves overall health and reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease and diabetes.

Core strength What is Pilates?

Pilates is a form of exercise that was developed by Joseph Pilates for the recovery of injured dancers and athletes. It involves a series of movements that can stabilize and strengthen your core. This non-cardio workout will boost your flexibility and joint mobility. Pilates uses exercises inspired by calisthenics, yoga, and ballet. The routines consist of 25-50 repetitive low-impact exercises.

Fast vs slow Differences between aerobics and Pilates

Aerobic exercises involve constant movement like jogging, swimming, cycling, etc. which keeps your heart rate elevated. Pilates exercises use slow movements at a sustained rate with abdominal control. There is a great focus on breathing in Pilates. Aerobic exercises are high energy and intense, whereas Pilates uses slow movements usually in a seated or lying down position. They are low-impact exercises, unlike aerobics.

Fat vs core What is better for your goals?

If your aim is to lose weight then aerobic exercise is a better option for you as it elevates your heart rate which allows you to constantly burn calories. Pilates is the better option for improving core strength and muscle tone. The slow movements make sure that all parts of the body are impacted, allowing better toning of muscles.

Health boost Similarities between aerobic and Pilates

Both aerobics and Pilates are fantastic for improving overall health. They increase your strength, improve your muscle tone and also burn calories. You can find group sessions for both these forms of exercise which consist of a trainer who conducts the workout routines. If you practice regularly, either of these forms can help you keep your health in check.