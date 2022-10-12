Lifestyle

5 different types of skin blushes you must try

5 different types of skin blushes you must try

Written by Sneha Das Oct 12, 2022, 06:32 pm 2 min read

Every makeup enthusiast must own these blushes

Who doesn't want to go that extra mile and enhance their overall makeup by applying a hint of color to grace their cheekbones? Flushed cheeks not only make you look lively but also make your skin appear youthful and healthy from within. Several types of blushes are available in the market to cater to different skin textures. Here are five types you must try.

Long-lasting and matte Powder blush

One of the most coveted types of blush available in the market, powder blushes are long-lasting and perfect for oily skin types. They give you a polished and natural look and can be re-applied easily for touchups. They come in a powder matte formula and are usually applied with a fluffy blush brush to blend perfectly. They are perfect to wear during summer.

Dry skin Cream blush

If you have dry skin, then cream blush is the best buy for you. It has a buttery soft formula with a moisturizing cream-like consistency which makes it perfect for people with dry skin. It easily glides on your skin and gives a natural flush to your cheeks. You can apply them using a stippling blush brush. They last for around five-six hours.

Korean makeup Cheek stain

Best suited for all skin types, cheek stains are usually water-based and they were popularized by Korean brands through viral makeup videos on the internet. The color is very strong and a small amount will give you a natural tint. The ultra-light stains can also be used on your lips. You can dab and blend the stain on your cheeks using your fingers.

Beginner-friendly Stick blush

Perfect for makeup beginners, stick blushes are easy to use and are super blendable, thanks to their smooth and foolproof formula. The consistency is more like a cream blush and can be directly applied to the cheeks with the stick. It is exceptional for dry skin beauties, especially during winter months. However, their lasting power is low and they fade off easily.

Lightweight Gel blush

If you want to sport a flush of color on your cheeks along with a fresh dewy glow, then invest in a gel blush that has a lightweight and blendable formula. These blushes have a thick gel-like consistency and are great for no-makeup looks. Suited for all skin types, they offer a sheer-type coverage, are moisturizing, and can be blended with fingers.