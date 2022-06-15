Lifestyle

7 surprising beauty hacks using ice cubes

Ice cubes offer several beauty benefits to your skin.

While we spend thousands of rupees on skincare products, we tend to ignore small things at home, or to be more specific, right in our refrigerator, that are great for skin care. Do you know that a simple thing like an ice cube can prevent a makeup meltdown? If we have you hooked, keep reading to know some beauty hacks using ice cubes.

#1 Shrinks pimples

Have a party to attend and suddenly an annoying pimple appears on your skin out of nowhere? Don't worry, ice cubes can help to shrink the pimple by constricting the blood vessels and reducing inflammation. Wrap an ice cube in a cloth and apply it to the affected area. Wait for 10 minutes and see how it decreases the redness and neutralizes the blemish.

#2 Reduces puffy eyes

Puffy or swollen eyes can occur due to lack of sleep. However, you can instantly get rid of them by applying some ice cubes to the eye area as the coldness will reduce the swelling. It will also tighten the under-eye skin. Wrap some ice cubes in a cloth and gently press over your eyes for 10-15 minutes to feel refreshed and relaxed.

#3 Dries your nail paint faster

How many times has it happened that you apply your favorite nail paint but don't have the patience to let it fully dry, resulting in chipped paint? Ice water to the rescue! Dip your freshly painted nails in ice water for a few minutes to speed up the drying process. The chilly temperature of the freezing water will help seal your nail paint instantly.

#4 & 5 Sets your makeup and makes your lipstick long-lasting

Before you start applying your foundation, concealer, and other makeup, rub an ice cube on your skin to tighten the pores and minimize the appearance of fine lines. This will also make your makeup last longer. Want long-lasting lipstick? Simply run an ice cube over your lips after applying your favorite lip shade to seal in the color and make it long-lasting.

#6 & 7 Minimizes threading pain and gives relief from sunburn

Tweezing and getting our brows and upper lips threaded can be extremely painful. So, before the threading session, rub an ice cube over your brows and upper lips to numb the skin and reduce post-tweezing pain and redness. Too much exposure to sunlight can cause sunburns. Simply rub some ice cubes wrapped in a cloth to the affected areas to soothe your skin.