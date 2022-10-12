Lifestyle

Happy birthday Shakti Mohan! Check out the choreographer's fitness secrets

Written by Sneha Das Oct 12, 2022

Dancing sensation, choreographer, and popular television personality Shakti Mohan is a household name owing to her electrifying dance moves. One of the well-known Mohan sisters including Neeti and Mukti Mohan, the dancing diva follows a healthy diet and regular workout schedule to maintain a toned physique. Here's revealing the fitness and diet secrets of Shakti Mohan on her birthday today.

Workout Here's what her workout routine looks like

The Dance India Dance 2 winner starts her day at the gym to increase her overall endurance and build strength. She does CrossFit exercises like tire balancing regularly to improve her aerobic fitness. Mohan is also a great fan of swimming which helps build her muscle strength and cardiovascular fitness. High-intensity interval training or HIIT is also part of her workout routine.

Exercise Mohan works out daily for at least 30 minutes

Mohan works out daily for a minimum of 30 minutes with a 15-minute warmup. If she has some extra time, she works out for at least 60 minutes. Mohan concentrates more on her abs and legs as she considers them her best assets. She does about 50 prone planks followed by the hundred (Pilates move) about 30 times daily.

Dancing Mohan practices dance almost every day

Mohan practices kapalbhati every morning before hitting the gym which helps manage her breathing. She also loves doing yoga and meditation and always keeps a yoga mat in her vanity van. Dancing is the Dil Dosti Dance actor's first love and she manages to practice every day to remain fit. She practices ballet, pole dancing, flamenco, and belly dancing.

Diet Check out the dancing diva's diet plan

The star choreographer avoids packaged and fried foods. She starts her day with a heavy breakfast including cereals, fruits, eggs, and juices. For lunch, she eats roti or brown rice, tandoor, curd, and salad. For dinner, she prefers soup and steamed vegetables. She drinks lots of water to stay hydrated. Sundays are her cheat days when she enjoys some honey noodles with ice cream.