Global Running Day: Why you should run

Written by Lahari Basu Jun 01, 2022, 12:42 pm 2 min read

Running improves the overall quality of life.

Global Running Day is held every year on the first Wednesday of June, and this year it is today, June 1. Participants of all age groups pledge to take part in some running activity by registering through the Global Running Day website. Running is an appealing aerobic exercise as it doesn't cost much to run. Also, you can run whenever it suits you.

#1 History of the Day

Global Running Day was earlier called National Running Day and began in the United States in 2009. The first Global Running Day was celebrated on June 1, 2016, with over 2.5 million people from 177 countries running for more than 9.2 million miles. The youth division is called the Million Kid Run which aims to have one million children run on Global Running Day.

#2 What the day strives to achieve

Global Running Day wants to encourage people to run and lead more active lifestyles. Although the day is centered around running, it can be celebrated in any form like walking your dog, playing outdoors with your children, walking to your workplace, or participating in marathons. This new holiday aimed at global fitness is all about running and having fun.

#3 What you can do

Register with a running group and run a marathon. Go running with your friends and family after work in the evening. Create a running group with friends from other countries and tally your distance and time with their run time and distance covered, or set a time suitable for all and run together for 30 minutes. If you cannot run, brisk walk or jog.

#4 Benefits of running

Running helps us sleep well. It helps to build strong bones and strong muscles since it's a weight-bearing exercise. Running also improves cardiovascular fitness. It improves our immunity and helps in losing or maintaining weight. Running and other regular physical activities can significantly improve mental health, boost your self-confidence, aid in healthy aging, and improve the overall quality of life.