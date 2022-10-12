Lifestyle

5 health benefits of wood apple or 'kothbael'

5 health benefits of wood apple or 'kothbael'

Written by Sneha Das Oct 12, 2022, 02:29 pm 2 min read

Wood apple is a great option for getting an instant boost of energy

Considered a sacred fruit in India and majorly found in Sri Lanka, Thailand, and other regions of South Asia, wood apple or kothbael has a tough shell and a very unique smell. It has a sour flavor and is used to make chutneys or jams. It helps boost your energy and supports your digestive health. Here are five health benefits of wood apples.

Digestive health Aids digestion

Packed with fiber and vitamin C, wood apple is great for your digestive health as it prevents indigestion and other gastrointestinal disorders. It helps treat digestive issues like dysentery and diarrhea. The laxative properties in it help prevent constipation, ease discomfort, and enable smooth bowel movements. It is also effective in eliminating harmful toxins from your body, thereby improving your kidney and liver health.

Hair and skin health Good for your skin and hair

Packed with phenolic compounds i.e. antioxidants, wood apple is highly effective in healing damaged cells triggered by free radicals. It helps delay the aging process and makes your skin youthful and glowing. Its antibacterial properties also help treat various skin conditions like acne, psoriasis, and rosacea. It also supports hair growth and nourishes hair follicles. Its antimicrobial properties treat dandruff, itching, and folliculitis.

Heart health Promotes heart health

According to research, wood apple is highly effective in treating various heart diseases. As per many health experts, this fruit can minimize heart problems by 54%. It can also reduce high blood pressure, thereby preventing the risk of cardiovascular diseases. Mix together wood apple extract and some clarified butter and have it along with your meals to keep heart problems at bay.

Ear pain Cures earaches

Wood apple is highly effective in curing earaches and giving you relief. Packed with laxative properties, wood apple removes toxins from the ears which helps treat earaches. It also reduces the risk of ear infections. Mix some wood apple extract with little mustard oil and pour this mixture into your ear twice daily to achieve desired results and soothe the pain.

Energy booster Boosts your energy

Wood apple gives you an instant boost of energy during the summer season and makes you feel lively. The high protein content in this fruit also helps enhance the healing power of the body. It thereby reduces fatigue and tiredness. Consume fresh wood apple pulp mixed with jaggery or wood apple sharbat to get instant energy and stay super-active on a hot day.