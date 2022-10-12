Lifestyle

5 finger food recipes for your Diwali party

5 finger food recipes for your Diwali party

Written by Sneha Das Oct 12, 2022, 01:32 pm 2 min read

Diwali is all about gorging on delicious food

Diwali is the most exciting festival of the year when homes light up with decorative lights and friends and family come together to celebrate the auspicious occasion. Food has an important role in our festivals. While barfis, laddoos, and kheer are the staples, people also love gorging on yummy snacks at parties. Here are five delicious finger food recipes for your Diwali party.

Hot and crispy Banana fritters

Mix together chickpea flour, red chili powder, asafoetida, cumin seeds, salt, and garlic powder. Add water and whisk well. Peel some raw bananas and cut them horizontally. Then slice them vertically. Dip the banana slices in the batter and deep fry them. Transfer the banana fritters to a paper towel to absorb any extra oil. Serve the fritters hot with chutney.

Healthy and addictive Sabudana fries

Blend sabudana or tapioca pearls in a mixer into fine powder. Blend roasted cashews in a mixer and add to the sabudana powder. Add green chilies, mashed potatoes, coriander, and salt to it and mix well to form a dough. Transfer to a tray, press gently, and cut into strips. Deep fry the strips until golden. Serve hot with mint chutney.

Golden and crispy Onion rings with coconut chutney

Mix together rice flour, carom seeds, gram flour, salt, red chili powder, and water and stir well till it becomes a thick batter. Slice onions into rings. Dip the onion rings in the batter and deep dry them. To prepare the coconut chutney, grind together grated coconut, salt, a little water, and green chilies. Serve onion rings with fresh coconut chutney.

Cheesy and delicious Potato cheese shots

Boil potatoes and mash them until smooth. Add garlic powder, chili flakes, pepper, herbs, coriander leaves, and breadcrumbs, mix well and make dough. Divide the mixture into equal-sized balls. Press a cheese cube into the center of the potato ball. Coat them in cornflour, then egg, and finally roll them in breadcrumbs. Deep fry the potato balls until golden. Serve hot.

Melt in the mouth texture Paneer rolls

Mix together grated paneer and potato in a bowl. Add ginger and green chilies to it and mix well. Add cumin powder, salt, black pepper, raisins, nutmeg, coriander leaves, and cardamom powder, mix well and make a dough. Make small rolls out of the dough. Stir-fry the rolls in a ghee-greased pan until golden brown. Garnish with chaat masala and serve hot.