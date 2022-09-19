Lifestyle

Durga Puja special: Breakfast recipes you must try this 'pujo'

Written by Sneha Das Sep 19, 2022, 01:04 pm 2 min read

Durga Puja means lots of good food, adda and pandal hopping.

One of the biggest festivals of India, and the most awaited of West Bengal, Durga Puja is almost here. The five-day festival celebrates the victory of goddess Durga in the battle over evil-powered Mahishasura with the joyful rhythm of dhak, pandal hopping, lots of good food, and adda with friends. Here are five breakfast recipes you must master to prepare during the festival.

Bengali delicacy Luchi and aloor dom

For luchi, mix together flour, salt, oil, and warm water and knead well. Make small balls and roll them into little rotis. Deep fry them in oil. Saute onions and ginger-garlic paste in ghee. Add red chili powder, turmeric powder, coriander powder, water, garam masala, tomatoes, and pre-boiled potatoes, and mix well. Add water and boil the mixture. Garnish with kasuri methi and serve.

Staple Pujo breakfast Koraishutir kochuri

For the stuffing, grind together fresh green peas, ginger, a little water, and green chilies. Add this mixture to a pan and fry. Saute asafoetida, add nigella seeds, peas paste, red chili powder, and salt, and saute well. Mix together maida, salt, ghee, sugar, and warm water and knead well. Make small balls, add the stuffing, and roll into puris. Fry and serve hot.

Healthy and wholesome Doi chire

This wholesome, light and healthy dish can be eaten for breakfast before you head out for a long day of pandal hopping. Clean flattened rice and add it to a bowl. Add honey and sugar drop candies or batasha. Add some yogurt and mix everything well. Next, add sliced bananas, nuts, and raisins and mix again. Garnish with mangoes and pomegranate and serve immediately.

Light breakfast Ghugni

Wash and soak yellow dried beans or white peas overnight. Pressure cook them with salt until three-four whistles. Saute cumin seeds, whole red chilies, chopped onions, and tomatoes in mustard oil. Add ginger-garlic paste, cumin powder, red chili powder, salt, pepper, and garam masala, and cook well. Add the peas and mash. Cook for five-seven minutes. Garnish with coriander leaves, onions, and lemon juice.

Dal stuffed puris Radhaballavi

Soak urad dal in water for three-four hours and grind it. Grind together roasted cumin seeds, fennel seeds, nutmeg, and dry red chilies. Saute asafoetida, the coarsely ground urad dal, powdered sugar, salt, and roasted spices. Knead the dough with refined flour, salt, oil, and water. Make small balls from the dough, add the stuffing, roll into puris, and deep fry.