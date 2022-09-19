Lifestyle

Foodies, try out these 5 decadent sweet potato desserts today

While you have savored an array of potato dishes that are piquant, this root vegetable is used to make some decadent desserts as well. So today, besides being an absolute potato couch, let's dive into some sweets by trying out some extraordinary yet irresistibly scrumptious recipes. From crunchy cookies to fluffy muffins, check out five dishes you can make with sweet potatoes.

So chocolaty Sweet potato brownies

Boil sweet potatoes, remove the skin, mash them, and mix with maple syrup, vanilla extract, almond butter, and avocado oil to make a puree. Separately, add cocoa, oat flour, baking powder, and sea salt. Mix the above two mixtures and form a smooth batter. If available, you can add some chocolate chips too. Preheat your oven to 162 degrees Celsius and bake.

What's cookie-ing? Sweet potato cookies

Preheat your oven to 190 degrees Celsius and whisk together flour, baking soda, cinnamon powder, salt, and nutmeg powder. Separately, use a hand mixer to cream together butter and sugar. Beat in boiled sweet potato, egg, and vanilla. Combine the two mixtures and scoop cookie balls onto the baking sheet. Bake for 10 minutes until golden brown and serve crisp.

For all cake lovers Sweet potato cakes

Preheat your oven to 176 degrees Celsius. Grease and dust two nine-inch round cake pans. Line with parchments and butter the top of the pans. Whisk baking soda, baking powder, salt, cinnamon, and ginger. Separately, beat butter and sugar on medium-high for five minutes. Add beaten eggs, vanilla, and sweet potatoes. Beat until smooth. Combine the two mixtures, pour into the pans, and bake.

Bake some puds Sweet potato pudding

Peel, cut, and grate sweet potatoes. Add flour, raisins, and sugar. Now, add some coconut milk to it and mix well. Once smooth, add nutmeg, salt, cinnamon powder, melted margarine, vanilla, and lime juice. Stir well. Pour this mixture into a greased baking tin. Bake in a 180-degrees Celsius preheated oven for about 1.5 hours and serve.

Ready in 10 minutes Sweet potato chocolate muffin

Preheat your oven to 204 degrees Celsius and fill muffin cups with liners. Combine flour, cocoa powder, baking soda, salt, and sugar. Whisk well. Separately, mix together soy milk, apple cider vinegar, sweet potato puree, vanilla, and oil. Now, combine the two mixtures and add some chocolate chips. Spoon this batter into muffin cups and bake for about 25 to 30 minutes.