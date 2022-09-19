Lifestyle

How to boost the power of your subconscious mind

Written by Sneha Das Sep 19, 2022, 10:50 am 3 min read

Your subconscious mind forms 95 percent of your brain power.

The subconscious mind is a secondary system that is out of your focal awareness. It is your system of guidance that is also responsible for storing past experiences, beliefs, and skills. The subconscious mind has the power to convert thoughts, and messages into a tangible reality. If you want to manifest greatness and joy in life, you must work to boost your subconscious mind.

Gratitude Be thankful and start writing a gratitude journal

Be thankful for what you have in your life and appreciate good things. Shift your mindset from always wanting something or trying to change things to be happy with whatever you have or wherever you are. Express your gratitude in a journal and start tuning your subconscious mind into believing that you don't need more and that whatever you have is enough for now.

Positivity Surround yourself with positive people and practice positive affirmations

Motivate and encourage yourself every day by rewarding yourself with a chocolate cake or setting your phone wallpaper to an inspirational message. These little things will bring positivity and happiness into your life. Avoid negative people and surround yourself with people who are optimistic. Also, engage in positive self-talk and discuss your goals, happiness, and hopefulness. Use powerful and positive affirmations to stay motivated.

Visualize Practice visualization

Spare some time and practice visualization by using a few of your senses like sound and smell. Slowly, move toward textures, color, touch, and taste to get clarity on life vision. Then decide what you want in your life and how you want to live it and visualize a crystal clear image of it. This will give you the strength to create it.

Resistance Battle resistance and don't doubt yourself

When you feel scared or uncomfortable doing something, question yourself about why you feel that way and how you can overcome them. Certain people around you can make you doubt yourself and your abilities. Avoid them and focus on your own decisions to deal with resistance. Resistance occurs during a transition period. Embrace change and strengthen your support system to actualize your strengths.

Meditation Practice meditation daily

Meditation is a great mental exercise you must practice daily to achieve peace and serenity. Meditation calms the conscious mind and helps one to communicate with the subconscious mind. Cleanse your mind of all thoughts, and practice breathing in and out by sitting in a comfortable position and closing your eyes. Concentrate on a specific object and start with 10 minutes of meditation.