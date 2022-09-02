Lifestyle

World Coconut Day 2022: 5 delicious coconut dessert recipes

These coconut dessert recipes are easy to make at home.

Observed on September 2 every year, World Coconut Day celebrates nature's most versatile product that can be used for cooking, drinking, decoration, and cosmetic preparations. The Asia-Pacific Coconut Community first celebrated the day on September 2, 2009. The day marks the importance and benefits of coconuts. Here are five delicious coconut desserts you must try at home this World Coconut Day.

Traditional sweet Coconut barfi

Add sugar and water to a pan, and stir continuously to prevent the sugar from caramelizing. Turn off the flame once the sugar dissolves and gets thick. Mix coconut and sugar syrup together in a kadai and roast until the mixture develops a halwa-like consistency. Add almonds and pistachios. Spread the coconut batter on a ghee-greased tray. Cut into barfi shapes and serve.

Bengali dessert Patishapta

Patishapta is a pancake-like Bengali coconut dessert traditionally served during Poush Sankranti. Cook grated coconut, jaggery, and cardamom until sticky. Mix maida, rice flour, sooji, and milk, and let it rest for 30 minutes. Spread a thin layer of the mixture on a greased pan, put the coconut filling in the center, and roll it. Once it turns light brown, remove it; serve warm.

Rabri Coconut basundi

Also called rabri, basundi is prepared typically during Bhai Dooj or Kali Chaudas. For coconut basundi, mix coconut milk and water with rice flour and dates paste. Cook this in a kadhai along with saffron strands. Stir well. Add almond paste and hot water, and stir again. Add tender coconut pieces, chopped nuts, cardamom powder, sugar, and nutmeg. Turn off the flame. Serve chilled.

Rice pudding Coconut kheer

Soak rice for at least 15 minutes. Mix coconut, khoya, coconut cream, and sugar. Now, add cardamom powder, fennel powder, and cinnamon powder, and boil on high heat. Next, add soaked rice and cook well. Refrigerate the mixture. Now, cook some sugar, honey, pistachios, sliced bananas, walnuts, sesame seeds, and some butter in a pan. Pour this over the kheer and serve chilled.

Festive dessert Coconut gujiya

This classic festive dessert is quite popular in Maharashtra. Mix maida, water, and salt to make a dough. Divide it into small pieces. Cook together khoya, mava, pistachios, coconut powder, and sugar. Make balls from the dough and roll them into puris. Grease the gujiya mold, put puris inside, add the stuffing, and close. Deep fry the gujiyas, dip in sugar syrup, and serve.