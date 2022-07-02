Politics

This is not Sena CM: Thackeray removes Shinde from party

Jul 02, 2022

Uddhav Thackeray removed Eknath Shinde from the post of Shiv Sena leader for anti-party activities on Friday.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray removed newly-elected CM and rebel Eknath Shinde as Shiv Sena leader for anti-party activities on Friday. Thackeray also lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for making Shinde the CM and said that had it agreed to this earlier, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government wouldn't have existed.

Context Why does this story matter?

The political crisis in Maharashtra began after Shinde revolted against Uddhav Thackeray and set up a faction that wanted the Sena to break its "unnatural" alliance with the Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress.

With Thackeray's resignation, the MVA government crumbled after a two-and-a-half-year stint and the BJP once again assumed power in the state with Devendra Fadnavis as the deputy to Shinde.

Exercise of powers Thackeray is still party chief

The letter signed by Thackeray said, "In exercise of the powers vested in me as the Shiv Sena Paksha Pramukha (party chief), I remove you from the post of Shiv Sena Leader in the party organization." Thackeray is still the party chief as Shinde never positioned himself as the party chief. Thackeray also said that the new CM is not from his party.

Anti-party activities Shinde not a Sena leader, says Thackeray

A Shiv Sena statement said that Shinde was removed for indulging in "anti-party activities." The Sena also claimed that the rebels' conduct of overthrowing the Thackeray-led administration and staking claim to form the government with the opposition party automatically disqualifies the MLAs. The Sena moved the Supreme Court on Friday seeking the removal of rebel party MLAs from the assembly.

Amit Shah Thackeray takes a dig at BJP

"The manner in which government has been formed and a so-called Shiv Sena worker has been made CM, I had said the same to Amit Shah. This could have been done respectfully. The Shiv Sena was officially with you (at that time). This CM is not a Shiv Sena CM," Thackeray said on Shinde being made the CM and Fadnavis his deputy.

Vote of Confidence Shinde positioning himself as legal heir to Balasaheb

Shinde apparently has positioned himself as the political heir to Shiv Sena founder Balsaheb Thackeray. Right after taking oath as the CM, Shinde changed the profile picture of his Twitter handle to one with senior Thackeray. Meanwhile, the Shinde government will face a Vote of Confidence on Monday, to prove its majority in the state assembly that has convened a special session.

Details How did the rebellion start?

After the rebellion in the Shiv Sena by legislators led by Shinde, the party was left with only 13 MLAs. On June 20, the Shinde camp arrived in Gujarat's Surat in luxury buses. Later, they were taken to Guwahati, Assam on chartered planes. On Wednesday night, they arrived in Goa to prepare for a probable strength test, which became void after Thackeray's resignation.