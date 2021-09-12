Mumbai rape case: Woman assaulted, tortured; dies in hospital

Written by Siddhant Pandey Twitter Last updated on Sep 12, 2021, 11:27 am

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said that the case would be tried in a fast-track court.

A 32-year-old woman in Mumbai died Saturday after facing a brutal sexual assault which reportedly left her with severe lacerations to her private parts. The assault took place on Friday at Saki Naka in Andheri and the accused was tracked down the same day. Amid public outrage, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said that the case would be tried in a fast-track court.

Crime

Woman assaulted in tempo outside Rashid Compoud

The woman, a pavement dweller, was assaulted in a tempo outside Rashid Compound in Saki Naka. She was reportedly penetrated with a sharp object which left her organs "spilling out," a doctor told The Times of India. The incident was reported by a security guard at 3:15 am on Friday. The police then found the woman and drove her to the hospital.

Arrest

Accused, 45, arrested from Kurla

The 45-year-old accused—also a pavement dweller—was traced in Kurla late Friday through CCTV. He was booked for murder, rape, unnatural offense, and sexual harassment. He was produced before an Andheri court Saturday and remanded in policy custody till September 21. A police officer told TOI that the motive behind the crime remains unknown as the accused has not revealed why he assaulted the woman.

Information

Woman remained on ventilator until death

After the assault, the woman remained on ventilator support at the Rajawadi Hospital for around 28 hours. She died at 11:30 am on Saturday. The police officer quoted above said that the woman died of excessive bleeding.

Authorities

CM calls urgent meeting; SIT to probe case

CM Thackeray called an urgent meeting of senior IPS officers. He said the case would be tried in a fast-track court and directed the police to file a chargesheet in a month's time. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to investigate the incident, Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale announced, adding that prima facie, it appears only one accused was involved.

Opposition

Opposition attacks ruling party over women's safety

Meanwhile, Opposition BJP's Vice President Chitra Wagh said, "It is horrifying. It just numbs our senses. We cannot even imagine what the woman, who was subjected to such brutality, must have gone through." "We have been repeatedly drawing the state government's attention towards increasing incidents of crimes against women in Maharashtra. However, the administration and those at helm do nothing against the criminals."