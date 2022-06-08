India

COVID-19: India logs 'alarming' 5,233 fresh cases, 7 more fatalities

Written by Pratyush Deep Kotoky Jun 08, 2022

India on Wednesday reported over 5,200 new COVID-19 cases, an increase of around 500 cases from the previous day. The country's active caseload currently stands at 28,857, which accounts for 0.07% of the total cases recorded so far. In the past 24 hours, a total of 5,233 fresh cases and seven more fatalities were recorded. Meanwhile, the country's recovery rate stood at 98.72%.

Context Why does this story matter?

India on Wednesday reported 41% more COVID-19 cases than the day before.

Meanwhile, the active caseload and positivity rates also recorded an increase on Wednesday.

Notably, India is currently witnessing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases, with some experts predicting the fourth wave in June.

This comes after the country recorded a sharp decline in infections from January end to April beginning.

Statistics 3,345 patients discharged

According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, India reported a total of 4,31,90,282 COVID-19 cases until Wednesday morning, while the cumulative death count stands at 5,24,715. With 3,345 fresh discharges, the number of total recoveries in the country climbed to 4,26,36,710. On the other hand, the daily and weekly positivity rates were recorded at 1.67% and 1.12%, respectively.

States Maharashtra adds 1,881 new cases

Maharashtra—one of the worst-hit states so far—recorded 1,881 new cases and 878 more recoveries. While Karnataka saw 348 new cases and 311 discharges, Tamil Nadu recorded 144 fresh infections and 79 recoveries. On the other hand, Delhi reported 450 new cases and 264 discharges. Meanwhile, Kerala was yet to update its data till the time of writing this report.

Trend India's third wave peaked in January

Notably, India witnessed a massive spurt in coronavirus cases in December-end and at the beginning of January—dubbed India's third wave—due to the highly contagious Omicron variant. The third wave peaked on January 21, 2022, when 3.47 lakh single-day cases were recorded. However, this was lower compared to the second wave, when 4.14 lakh single-day infections were recorded at its peak on May 7, 2021.

Vaccination Over 194 crore vaccine doses administered

As of Wednesday morning, India administered over 194.3 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. Overall, over 89.47 crore people have been fully vaccinated, while more than 101.26 crore people have received at least one dose. On Wednesday alone, India administered over 1.89 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses till 11 am, including over 1.1 lakh second doses and more than 19,000 first doses, according to the Co-WIN.

Data 3.58 crore 'precautionary' doses administered

Meanwhile, India has administered over 3.58 crore "precautionary" doses since January 10. On Wednesday, over 28,000 people in the age group of 18-59 years and over 33,000 people aged above 60 years were given the precautionary dose till 11 am.