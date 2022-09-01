Lifestyle

Here are 5 books to read after a breakup

Written by Sneha Das Sep 01, 2022

These books will help you heal after a traumatic breakup.

Breaking up with bae feels as though the world has fallen apart. So while you go through it, seeking the support of your best friends is all you may need the most. And by best friends, we mean those that enlighten you one page at a time. Check out these five awesome books that will help you during a breakup.

Written by Blythe Roberson, this funny yet philosophical novel deals with patriarchy, gender roles, and technology related to dating. The novel explores the ideas of dating in the 21st century and offers practical advice when you love men but don't like them. It also includes sections containing real interviews of men sharing their views about dating.

Funny memoir 'Year of Yes'

Written by the creator of Grey's Anatomy and Scandal, Rhona Rhimes, this engaging and laugh-out-loud funny memoir will make you fall in love with yourself and get ready to say yes to all adventures in life. After breaking off her engagement with her lover, Rhimes changes from introversion to socialist by saying yes to anything for a whole year and facing her fears confidently.

Gentle guidance 'When Things Fall Apart: Heart Advice for Difficult Times'

Written by American Buddhist teacher, author, and nun Pema Chodron, this novel will offer you gentle and incisive guidance, helping you calm down after a breakup. In the novel, Chodron, who has a Buddhist background suggests facing painful situations and fear instead of running away from them to overcome heartache and misfortune. The novel offers straight-to-the-chase advice with an enlightened point of view.

Powerful novel 'When the Stars Lead to You'

Written by Ronni Davis, this powerful novel explores the themes of love, loss, and hope while addressing racism, academic pressure, and depression. The story revolves around 18-year-old Devon who longs for stars and the boy named Ashton she fell in love with last summer. Ashton broke her heart that time. With time, Devon tries to get over it until she meets Ashton again.

Realities of love and friendship 'Symptoms of a Heartbreak'

Written by Sona Charaipotra, he story revolves around 16-year-old Saira who juggles between friendships, family, and her Girl Genius celebrity. She joins a med school as the youngest grad student to achieve her mission of treating young cancer patients. However, she risks her lifelong dream after falling in love with a teenage patient. Check out more such book recommendations.