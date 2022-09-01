Lifestyle

Greece on your travel list? Check out these unique hotels

Known for its hospitable culture, exotic beaches, pleasant weather, quiet lakes, lush forests, rugged mountains, and green valleys, Greece is one of the most beautiful countries to visit in the world. Carrying a long impressive history and tradition, the country has served as the birthplace of several renowned mathematicians, artists, and philosophers. Here are five unique hotels to stay in Greece.

Cycladic-style buildings Anemi Hotel, Folegandros

Located along the gray rocky coast of the island of Folegandros, Anemi Hotel comprises 12 white Cycladic-style buildings. The property has a sleek modern design and has used accents of stones from the island to create an elegant aesthetic. The courteous staff at this hotel takes care of all your needs. For instance, you get special pillows if you have cervical.

19th-century design Hotel Grande Bretagne, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Athens

Located in the heart of Athens, near the Acropolis, Syntagma Square, and the Parliament, this beautiful five-star hotel was built in 1874. The property was originally built for a Greek businessman a decade after the nation's independence from the Ottoman Empire. The building highlights the elegance of the 19th-century design. The property also features a rooftop garden and a dining establishment.

Minimalism and simplicity Blend Hotel

Located in Athens, Greece, this beautiful hotel combines minimalism, simplicity, and laid-back luxury over outdated extravagance. The hotel is situated within walking distance from 19th-Century churches and major landmarks. The property features 24 warm rooms offering beautiful city views and adorned with wooden furniture. The hotel offers the award-winning Pavlides dark chocolate bars to every guest as a welcome treat.

Historical decor Perianth Hotel

Situated in Athen's Agias Eirinis square, Perianth Hotel has been designed by the country's most popular firm K-Studio. The hotel's decor is inspired by the Athenian modern movement. The property's streamlined art deco facade reveals rooms and suites offering stunning Acropolis views. The rooms have artworks of contemporary Greek artists on display. The property also has a meditation, yoga, and martial arts center.

20th-century neoclassical property Shila

One of the most cool and unique boutique hotels in Athens, Greece, Shila is set in an early 20th-century neoclassical house. The property is based on an imaginary character of the same name who inspired friendliness, harmony, and hospitality. The hotel's decor combines elements of the bygone era and the contemporary day. The property features six distinctively designed suites with vintage decor and artwork.