5 best books by Jhumpa Lahiri you must read

Jhumpa Lahiri's works mostly focus on cultural conflicts faced by immigrants which even she went through. (Photo credit: Flickr)

Jhumpa Lahiri is an Indian-American author who is popularly known for her short stories, essays, novels, and non-fiction works. Her writing style is usually journalistic and simplistic as she avoids using too many complex words. Her stories depict the immigrant and Indian-American life and universal themes of longing and loneliness. Here are five best books by the Pulitzer Prize winner that are a must-read.

#1 The Namesake

The most celebrated work of Lahiri, The Namesake was published in 2003 and was awarded several accolades including the New Yorker Debut of the Year. The story is about an Indian couple who are settled in America. It's about the trials and tribulations they face as immigrants to blend into the American culture. It also highlights the cultural conflicts that their children face.

#2 Interpreter of Maladies

Published in 1999, Interpreter of Maladies is a collection of nine short stories and Lahiri's debut book. In 2000, it won the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction. The story explores the emotional tales of Indians living in Boston and how they reveal perspectives on their relationship. The novel explores their lives that are caught between their roots and the new world.

#3 The Lowland

Published in 2013, The Lowland won the DSC Prize, was shortlisted for Man Booker Prize, and was longlisted for the National Book Award. The story is about two brothers - Udayan and Subhash born and brought up in Kolkata. After they grow up, Subhash travels to America while Udayan joins the Naxalite movement. Years later, Subhash visits India to look for his shattered family.

#4 Unaccustomed Earth

Published in 2008, Unaccustomed Earth is a collection of short stories that explores the complexities of human relationships and emotions. It revolves around the lives of Indian-Americans and how they struggle to mix into both cultures. The story is told from both the viewpoint of the older generation immigrating to America and of their children who are burdened by the cultural past of India.

#5 Whereabouts

Whereabouts was originally written by Lahiri in 2018 in Italian. Later, it was translated into English and was published in 2021 again. The novel has 46 chapters and each chapter depicts the thoughts and day-to-day life of a middle-aged and single Italian woman who lives a lonely life. The unnamed woman is a professor-writer by profession and is attracted to her married friend.