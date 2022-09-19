Lifestyle

5 recipes using cardamom you must try at home

Written by Sneha Das Sep 19, 2022, 03:55 pm 2 min read

These cardamom recipes are aromatic and tastes amazing.

Packed with an intense aroma and mildly sweet flavor, cardamom has been used in traditional medicine since ancient times due to its medicinal properties. It originated in India and is used in various sweet and savory recipes. Packed with essential antioxidants and anti-microbial properties, cardamom helps treat stomach problems, boost your metabolism, and promote weight loss. Here are five amazing recipes using cardamom.

Creamy and luscious Cardamom kheer

Add basmati rice, cardamom, cinnamon, sugar, whole milk, and heavy cream to a large saucepan and bring to a boil. Cook the mixture for 30 minutes while stirring occasionally until the rice is tender. Allow the mixture to cool, cover and refrigerate until cold. Grind together some sugar, pistachios, and dried rose petals and sprinkle over the kheer. Serve immediately.

Perfect dessert Almond cardamom cake

Mix all-purpose flour, cardamom powder, baking soda, baking powder, and salt. Beat butter until creamy. Add sugar, eggs, and vanilla extract and beat again. Add the flour mixture and milk and mix everything well. Add sliced almonds and fold them into the batter. Pour the batter into a greased baking tray. Top with more sliced almonds and bake for 30-35 minutes. Enjoy with tea!

Breakfast recipe Cardamom pancakes

Whisk together flour, baking powder, sugar, cardamom, kosher salt, and baking soda. In another bowl, whisk together yogurt and milk. Add eggs and butter and whisk again. Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients, stir and fold. Cook the batter in some oil until slightly brown from the edges. Garnish with strawberries, drizzle some maple syrup on top and serve warm.

Crispy and light Cardamom biscuits

Grind the cardamom seeds with some sugar. Beat butter, add icing sugar and ground cardamom, and beat everything again for 10 minutes. Whisk together gram flour, semolina, and salt. Add sugar and butter, mix well and knead into a soft dough. Roll the dough into marble-sized balls, place on a baking tray, and chill for 20 minutes. Bake for 20 minutes and it's ready.

Flavorful and fragrant Cardamom chicken

Saute garlic, ginger, and onion in some oil for seven minutes. Add cumin seeds, and cardamom, and stir well. Add tomato, and mix well so that the tomatoes are slightly mashed. Add turmeric powder, salt, black pepper, and red pepper and cook for seven minutes while stirring occasionally. Add chicken pieces and mix well. Cook for about 10 minutes and serve hot with rice.