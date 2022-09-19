Lifestyle

Reading these 5 books will increase your emotional intelligence

Written by Anujj Trehaan Sep 19, 2022, 02:21 pm 3 min read

Turn to these books to boost your emotional intelligence

The human mind keeps brimming with thoughts all day and night. Of these, some thoughts are beyond our control, impacting our mood, attitude, and more importantly, our emotional well-being. So when you're feeling overly sensitive or emotionally needy, turn to your best friends (we mean books) for some hugs in the form of words. Read these five books to boost your emotional intelligence.

With love and hope 'A Gentle Reminder' by Bianca Sparacino

This book is the perfect read for the days when your sun rises a little slower but you're keen on experiencing some sunshine. Every page of this book has the ability to have you trusting in the goodness again and rejoin your broken pieces back together. It keeps giving you 'gentle reminders' on how you are worthy of love and happiness.

Discover yourself 'Dark Psychology Mastery' by Mark Smith

Lack of emotional intelligence leaves one to experience a lot of disadvantages. Such people have issues like a lack of empathy and a dearth of tolerance, and often only look at things in their self-interest. This book explains more about these behaviors, thereby also helping you discover if you're among the population. It also teaches how you can recognize when someone is tricking you.

From a life coach 'When One Door Closes, Rejoice' by LaVeer Renée

Published in 2022, this book can help you learn how to overcome challenges in life. The author, who's also a famous life coach, shares four attributes of emotional intelligence that you can adopt to lead a life of victory. You also learn how to manage your fears, release your pent-up rage, let go of the past, and set goals for a brighter future.

From an emotion scientiest 'Permission to Feel' by Marc Brackett

Understanding that the mental health of both adults and children around the world is appallingly poor, Marc Brackett writes a blueprint for understanding our emotions. The author, who's also an emotion scientist, shares his personal experiences of how only his uncle gave him the 'permission to feel' emotions when the former was bullied. He talks about 'RULER,' a system proven to improve emotional intelligence.

By Brianna Wiest 'When You're Ready, This is How you Heal'

A single traumatic experience has the power to disrupt our entire life. This book, however, is all about how you should allow that traumatic experience to make you more emotionally intelligent with time. The author shares more than 45 pieces of information and experiences that can help you find your inner sanctum and take a step towards healing.