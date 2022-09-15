Lifestyle

5 sci-fi books of 2022 that will keep you hooked

Written by Anujj Trehaan Sep 15, 2022, 01:41 pm 3 min read

These 5 books are a must-read for sci-fi lovers.

Science fiction novels make for the perfect reads when in the mood to imagine something extraordinary. From thrilling jungle experiences to epic space encounters, this genre has the ability to transport us straight to utopia in no time. So if you enjoy reading some mind-bending tales of things beyond your wildest imaginations, here are five sci-fi books of 2022 you must read.

Aliens, attacks, and weapons 'Weaponized' by Neel Asher

This book is a thrilling escapade that is all about an ex-soldier named Ursala, who has lived twice the normal human lifespan, thanks to the latest technology. Although she progresses rapidly up the ranks, she gets dismissed from service for botching a test. Post that, she founds a colony on a hostile planet where she and her companions are attacked by deadly aliens.

Mind games 'Upgrade' by Blake Crouch

Ever wondered what would happen if someone hacked your genes? Well, even Logan Ramsay didn't have the slightest idea. He's able to concentrate more, multitask better, read faster, sleep less, and see the world in a whole new way. But how? The truth is, his genes were hacked for an 'upgrade', relating to the darkest part of his life and a horrific family legacy.

Parasite 'Leech' by Hiron Ennes

Leech by Hiron Ennes is surely going to be a unique read for you. In a deserted chateau, a doctor had committed suicide and the Interprovincial Medical Institute sends out a replacement. However, the new physician soon discovers that his predecessor was organizing a parasite. As he tries to battle it out, there are a lot of mysteries that unfold with violence and horror.

Wonder and nightmare 'To Sleep in a Sea of Stars' by Christopher Paolini

This novel is about Kira Navárez, a xenobiologist who discovers an alien relic that pushes her into a world replete with wonders and nightmares. As war ensues among the stars, she's launched into a galaxy that thrusts her into the very limits of being a human being. As she battles her horror, the Earth faces obliteration. She's all that the planet has.

Magical and compelling 'Deep Wheel Orcadia' by Harry Josephine Giles

Astrid is returning home from her art class on Mars and Darling, on the other hand, is finding a safe place to hide. Both end up meeting on the Deep Wheel Orcadia, a remote space station struggling for its survival It's a soft read that features love, economy, and gender politics with a dose of celestial magic. Check out more such book recommendations