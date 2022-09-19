Lifestyle

5 excellent benefits of peaches you should know about

Written by Anujj Trehaan Sep 19, 2022, 06:15 pm 2 min read

From digestion to skin health, peaches offer a host of health benefits.

"Big things come in small packages" is an adage that perfectly describes peach. Scientifically called Prunus persica, this fruit features a fuzzy peel and a yellow or white flesh that's sweet and juicy. It is believed to have originated in China about 8,000 years ago and can be either eaten raw or added to a variety of dishes. Here are five benefits of peaches.

Good for gut Aids digestion

Peach is blessed with a great fiber content. A medium-sized peach has about 2 gm of fiber, half of which is soluble while the other half is insoluble. Insoluble fiber adds bulk to your stool, thereby decreasing the chances of constipation. On the other hand, soluble fiber offers beneficial bacteria to your intestines, improving symptoms of Irritate Bowel Syndrome (IBS) and ulcerative colitis.

Decreases BP and cholesterol Improves heart health

Peaches are known to lower down the risk of high blood pressure and cholesterol levels that impact heart health. Various test-tube and animal studies have revealed that peaches are helpful in decreasing total and "bad" cholesterol LDL levels, as well as triglyceride levels and blood pressure. Another study with obese rats showcased how peaches can reduce angiotensin II, a hormone that raises blood pressure.

Retains moisture Improves skin

Adding peaches to your daily diet can improve skin texture. Various test-tube studies show that the compounds found in peaches can improve the skin's ability to retain moisture. In fact, many animal studies reveal that peach extracts from flowers or its flesh can help prevent UV damage when applied to the skin. In another study, peach extracts also delayed skin tumors in mice.

Stay strong Boosts immunity

Peaches boast an impressive nutrients profile that are vital to the body. Eating only one medium-sized peach a day can offer you 11% of daily vitamin C requirement. This helps to heal your wounds and get rid of free radicals that damage cells. Additionally, this fruit is also rich in vitamin E that keeps your immune system healthy and modulates immune response.

Anticancer properties Potentially lowers the risk of cancer

The skin and flesh of peaches are rich in carotenoids and caffeic acid - two antioxidants with anticancer properties. Additionally, peach is also blessed with polyphenols - a category of compounds that are known to reduce the growth of cancer-causing cells in the body. In a study conduced on postmenopausal women, those who ate two peaches daily had 41% lower risk of breast cancer.