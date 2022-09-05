Lifestyle

5 healthy and delicious recipes using turmeric

Besides giving a yellow color to the food, turmeric scores high on nutrition too.

One of the most common food ingredients found in Indian kitchens, turmeric has a strong fragrance and a unique earthy taste. Packed with anti-bacterial, anti-fungal, and antioxidant properties, turmeric aids in digestion, boosts immunity, promotes brain functions, and heals all sorts of wounds and infections. Here are five wonderful recipes using turmeric that will improve your overall health and satiate your cravings.

Healthy ice cream Turmeric kulfi

Packed with antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties, this turmeric kulfi is healthy and great for your overall health. It makes for a great dessert too. Boil full cream milk and add fresh turmeric to it. Add sugar and let the milk boil until it's reduced to 1/4th of the original quantity. Pour into silicon molds and freeze for about four hours. Serve chilled.

Gujarati special dish Turmeric pickle

A Gujarati special dish, this tangy and spicy achar is made with raw and fresh turmeric roots, salt, and lemon juice. Extract juice from lemons and keep aside. Add small turmeric pieces, lemon juice, and salt to a bowl and stir well. Pour everything into a jar and refrigerate for six days. After six days, serve the achar with parathas or rotis.

Healthy vegetable dish Haldi ki sabzi

Mix together coriander powder, chili powder, curd, and salt. Whip well. Saute cauliflower and green peas in ghee and keep aside. Saute asafoetida, cumin seeds, and red and green chilies in the same pan. Add turmeric and stir again. Add the curd mixture and ginger and cook properly. Add water, cooked cauliflower, and green peas. Cook well. Garnish with coriander and serve.

Healthy dal Turmeric dal

Saute cumin seeds, green chilies, and curry leaves in some coconut oil. Add some ground coriander, ground turmeric, sea salt flakes, and red split lentils, and mix well. Cook for around 20 minutes and top up with some water. Cover and cook for another five-10 minutes until the lentils are cooked properly. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot with steamed rice.

Flavorful rice Turmeric rice

Rinse the rice in water, drain, and soak for 15-30 minutes. Add olive oil and butter to a pan and saute onion and garlic in it until soft. Add rice and turmeric and stir well until combined. Add chicken broth and bay leaves. Let it all boil. Simmer for 15-20 minutes. Let it cool before removing the bay leaf. Serve hot with curry.