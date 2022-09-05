Lifestyle

5 unique things to get from your Morocco trip

From oils to tea cups, here's everything you should get home from Morocco.

Surrounded by beautiful beaches, expansive deserts, and magnificent mountains, Morocco is one of the most stunning countries to visit. The warm, open, and friendly nature of Moroccans is surely going to make your trip more fun. The country is also a shopper's paradise where you can explore a lot of colorful and vibrant markets. Here are five things to get from your Morocco trip.

Traditional oil Argan oil

One of the most famous oils in recent times, argan oil is primarily produced by cooperatives of women in the southern region of Morocco. How is it made? Well, goats eat the fruits of the argan tree but skip their seeds. These are then collected and cold-pressed to produce the oil. Original argan oil is thick, golden yellow in color, and smells very nutty.

Moroccan dress Djellabas

When you are in Morocco, don't forget to invest in a djellaba, a traditional Moroccan dress for both women and men. These are available in a variety of materials, colors, and patterns, and can be custom-made according to your preference. It's basically a long loose-fitting outer robe with full sleeves and a hood. Djellabas are usually made from lightweight striped fabric.

Pointy-toed slippers Moroccan Babouche slippers

Moroccan babouche is basically a pointy-toed slipper that is considered one of the most important items of Moroccan traditional apparel. Especially worn during special celebrations like weddings or baby showers, these slippers are handmade with pliable and soft-colored leather. They are available in multiple patterns, colors, and embroidery. You can get the best and most authentic ones in Marrakech, Fez, and Meknes.

Herbal ingredients Handmade soap

Handmade soaps are great gifts to take back home for your friends and family as they smell amazing and are made with essential herbal ingredients. These organic soaps are available in multiple flavors including rose, oud, argan, vervain, orange, rosemary, lavender, etc. The orange blossom water and argan oil in these soaps adds a beautiful fragrance and makes them moisturizing and hydrating.

Popular beverage Mint tea and colored teacups

Mint tea is one of the most popular traditional drinks served in Morocco, so don't forget to buy some mint tea leaves along with some colorful teacups for yourself. Mint tea is considered the tea of hospitality and friendship. Available in intricate handmade patterns, textures, and vivid colors, the teacups were originally hand-blown in Casablanca, Morocco with traditional green glass teapots.