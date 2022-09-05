Lifestyle

World Samosa Day 2022: Check out 5 delicious samosa recipes

World Samosa Day 2022: Check out 5 delicious samosa recipes

Written by Anujj Trehaan Sep 05, 2022, 11:34 am 2 min read

Try these five samosa recipes today on the occasion of World Samosa Day.

Celebrated every year on 5th September, World Samosa Day marks the existence (and deliciousness) of this pyramid-shaped dish. Besides being a popular snack in India, samosa is even a favorite in countries like Egypt and South Africa. So to make this occasion more flavorful for you, here are some easy-peasy recipes of five kinds of samosas that you should try today at home.

Full of veggies Vegetable samosa

To make the filling, fry onion, garlic, spices, your favorite veggies, and seasoning in oil. Stir well, simmer for 30 minutes, and let it cool. Make dough by mixing flour, salt to taste, oil, and water in a bowl. Knead it for 10 minutes. Make conical shapes of dough, fill it with stuffing, and press the edges with fingers. Deep fry and serve fresh.

Cottage cheese Baked paneer samosa

Mix crushed paneer, chopped onions, fresh peas, ginger and garlic paste, red chili powder, and salt. Make the dough by mixing flour, salt, oil, and water. Once done, make cones out of it and stuff them with the filling. Seal the edges with your fingers. Grease the tray and place the samosas. Bake them for 30 minutes at 250-300 C. Serve hot.

Noodle goodness Chowmein samosa

To make chowmein, saute and fry garlic, onion, carrots, capsicum, and cabbage in oil. To this, add vinegar, soya sauce, salt, and boiled noodles. To make samosa pastry, mix maida, atta, salt, ajwain, and oil. Knead it with water. Make samosas by making round shape rotis and cutting them in half. Make a cone shape and fill it with chowmein. Fry and serve.

An Italian touch Pasta samosa

Boil pasta in a pan and add oil and salt to taste. Separately, saute chopped veggies and garlic, and keep cooking for a while. Add tomato puree and cook. To this, add boiled pasta, Italian seasonings, and cheese. Make samosa dough by mixing oil, maida, and water. Make cones of the dough and stuff them fully with pasta. Fry and serve hot.

Sweet treat Chocolate samosa

Grab some chocolates and melt them over a boiler. Add some dry fruits. Mix flour, oil, and crushed black cardamom for the dough. Knead it well with water. Divide the dough into small balls, flatten them, cut from between, and fold them into cones. Stuff the cones with chocolate filling and close them by pressing on the edges. Fry and serve fresh.