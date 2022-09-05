Lifestyle

5 fashion tips for ladies with rectangle-shaped body

5 fashion tips for ladies with rectangle-shaped body

Written by Sneha Das Sep 05, 2022, 01:15 am 3 min read

These fashion tips will make rectangle-shaped body types look more attractive.

If you have a straight silhouette with long legs and equal-sized waist, bust, and hip measurements with no proper curves, then your body shape is rectangular. This type of body shape is usually tall and lean, therefore it is also known as an athletic body type. Here are five fashion tips for rectangle-shaped bodies that will accentuate your waist and make you look attractive.

Necklines Choose the correct neckline to highlight your collarbones

Rectangle-shaped body types usually have prominent collarbones. So, you can go for round necklines like scoop or jewel necks to show off your long neck and collar bones. Low and wide necklines can visually lengthen your bust area and shoulder. Choose tops with embellishments around the décolletage like lace trims, ruffles, and big collars to create additional volume. However, avoid straight and square necklines.

Sleeve style Go for voluminous sleeves

Rectangular body shapes should go for sleeves that add interest and volume to the upper or lower body. Opt for tops and t-shirts that have voluminous, wide, and loose sleeves like flared, ruffled, flutter, princess, or puff sleeves. If you don't like voluminous ones, then choose embellished sleeve styles like rolled-up or cuffed sleeves. Try to avoid shapeless sleeve styles like fitted sleeves.

Belted jackets Define your waist with belted jackets

Defining the waist should be the main priority of rectangle-shaped bodies. Go for fitted and belted jackets to give a proper shape to your physique. Go for embellishments on the bust like double breasting, pockets, hoods, cuffs, and button-downs to broaden the shoulders. Choose jackets that end flaring below the waist to create volume around the hips. Straight-cut jackets are also a great pick.

Jeans Go for wide-legged jeans or trousers

Go for trousers and jeans that flare at the bottom like a flare or wide leg or boot cut to create volume and curves in the lower body. Make your lower body look more attractive by choosing trousers with thigh, hip, or leg details like pleats, pockets, turn-ups, or whiskering. Avoid wide-waist jeans and go for low to mid-rise ones with wide waistbands.

Dresses Choose wrap or shift dresses

Avoid buying shapeless dresses that do not accentuate your waist. Instead, go for dresses that are fitted at the waist and flare out at the bottom to balance out your figure. You can opt for empire line, wrap, or princess seam dresses and add a belt to create a proper shape and an illusion of curves. You can also go for shift dresses.