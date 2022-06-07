Lifestyle

5 DIY primers that actually work

These natural primers are easy to make at home and will not burn a hole in your pocket.

Primer is an important beauty product that acts as a barrier between your skin and makeup. It smoothens irregular skin texture and gives a flawless base by minimizing the appearance of pores. A primer also makes your makeup long-lasting. However, if you don't want to invest in expensive drugstore primers, then make one at home with natural ingredients. Here are five DIY homemade primers.

#1 Aloe vera and glycerin primer

If you want a primer that is refreshing and hydrating on the skin, then give this homemade aloe vera and glycerin primer a try. It will cool down your skin while giving you a flawless base. It's also great for dry skin types. Mix together fresh aloe vera gel, glycerin, and some facial moisturizer. Pour in a tight container and use as required.

#2 Glycerin, witch hazel and tea tree oil primer

This face primer is perfect for oily skin as the glycerin in it helps to absorb the excess moisture and prevents your face from getting greasy. Tea tree oil hydrates the skin and makes it clear and smooth. Mix distilled water with witch hazel, glycerin, and tea tree oil. Pour into a spray bottle and shake well. Use this mixture before applying your foundation.

#3 Flaxseeds and arrowroot powder primer

Flaxseeds help to hydrate your skin and give a natural glow. Packed with fatty acids, it makes your skin super soft and smooth. It also balances your skin's pH levels and improves skin elasticity. Mix flaxseeds with hot water and stir well. Let it cool and strain the paste. Add arrowroot powder, mix well and pour into a jar. Store this in the fridge.

#4 Rosewater face primer

This rosewater primer will give a soft pink glow to your skin and will also hold on to your makeup. The addition of glycerin and aloe vera gel will offer a cooling and moisturizing effect to your skin. Mix fresh rosewater with glycerin and aloe vera gel. Pour into a spray bottle and apply it to your face for a perfect base.

#5 Sea salt, and coconut oil primer

Being a natural exfoliant, sea salt is the star ingredient in this primer. It controls excess oil production in oily skin and the minerals in it make your skin soft and supple. Pour some warm water into a spray bottle. Add sea salt, aloe vera juice, lavender oil, and coconut oil and shake the bottle well. Wash your face properly before applying this primer.