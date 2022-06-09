Lifestyle

Wedding destinations in Mediterranean countries to make your D-day memorable

Written by Lahari Basu Jun 09, 2022, 02:23 pm 2 min read

Have you already decided on your wedding date? Well, congratulations on finding a partner and starting a new chapter in your life! If you want to take things up a notch with your wedding and are looking for a destination wedding abroad, here's a list of five places in Mediterranean countries that will cater to your needs perfectly.

#1 Mykonos, Greece

Mykonos is a Greek island, and a top-tier wedding destination in Greece, and probably, across the globe. It offers beaches, beautiful scenery, and amazing nightlife. Mykonos is also known as "The Island of the Winds" due to the strong winds the island experiences. Imagine your wedding photos looking gorgeous with natural wind effects. The island is also popular for being a gay-friendly destination.

#2 Marrakech, Morocco

Marrakech is well-known for its beautiful flower gardens, palm groves, and palaces. It is an oasis of rich flora. It is located in northern Africa, just across Europe, bordering the Mediterranean sea, in Morocco. Weddings here celebrate colors, music, lip-smacking cuisine, and romance. Get married at the foothills of the Atlas Mountains, in the fortified city packed with colorful traditional markets.

#3 Sicily, Italy

Gorgeous scenery, lip-smacking culinary delights, and welcoming citizens make Sicily a charming island in the Mediterranean Sea. Taormina, on the eastern coast, is the most sought-after place for the perfect destination wedding. You can host your bespoke cozy wedding at this stunning destination and feel like the happiest person on Earth when you go through your wedding album years later.

#4 Cairo, Egypt

Egyptians call Cairo "Umm ad Dunya" which translates to the Mother of the World. Home to the 4,000-year-old complex of pyramids, and temples, Cairo can be an incredible destination to host your wedding. You can also opt for a cruise wedding on the Nile, the longest river on Earth. Your guests will also get an opportunity to shop at the Khan el-Khalili Bazaar.

#5 Barcelona, Spain

Barcelona has a rich cultural heritage and houses eight UNESCO World Heritage Sites. From old farmhouse to Catalan Villa, you'll be amazed at the numerous options you get to choose from for the venue. You may already know that Barcelona is famous for its football team, architecture, and picturesque beaches. Can you imagine your wedding album being witness to all that?