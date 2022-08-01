Lifestyle

Mystical Mizoram - scenery, culture, adventure and more

Written by Ramit Sharan Aug 01, 2022

Mizoram is an irresistible land with attractions for even the most seasoned traveler.

Mizoram can make even the most seasoned traveler's jaw drop in awe. The northeastern state is known for its breathtaking landscapes and grand festivals. Often called "Songbird of India," for the Mizos' natural talent for music, the state's unique customs and traditions will amaze you. If you are planning a trip to this mystical land, make sure your visit these five places.

Lush greenery Aizawl

Located at a height of 1,132m above sea level, Aizawl is one of the top tourist destinations in Mizoram. A tropical paradise with lush greenery all around, this capital city has a variety of experiences in store for you. Besides trying out adventure activities and attending exquisite festivals, do visit Tam Dil, Hmuifang, Lamsial Puk Cave, and Baktawng where the world's largest family lives.

Wildlife sanctuaries Lunglei

Lunglei is a scenic town, home to Khawnglung Wildlife Sanctuary and Saza Wildlife Sanctuary. About 170km from the capital city of Aizawl, this offbeat destination is a dream for adventure travel freaks. You can have the time of your life engaging in trekking, hiking, and camping here. There is a unique Buddhist relic engraved near Mualcheng village, some 50km from the town.

Beautiful rice fields Champhai

Nicknamed "the rice bowl of Mizoram," Champhai is covered with vast acres of beautiful rice fields amid valleys and mountains. This town is also considered a fast-emerging 'fruit bowl' for its well-tended fruit plantations. You will come across several monuments and monoliths depicting success in war and hunting here, besides the famous tourist spot at the cliff of Lianchhiari Lunglen Tang.

Orange orchards Mamit

Known as the "orange garden of Mizoram," Mamit is located about 95km west of Aizawl. The magnificent orange orchards are a feast for the eyes. Dampa Tiger Reserve, here, is one of the most renowned nature reserves in the country. Visiting Mamit during the harvest festivals of Chapchar Kut and Mim Kut in March and April can be a mind-blowing experience.

Serlui B Dam Kolasib

Kolasib, one of the newly created districts in Mizoram, lies at the northern tip of the state. Visit the Tiawng river, and let the cool breeze calm your senses from within. Also, about 35km from Kolasib town, is the Serlui B Dam, an earth-fill and gravity dam on the Serlui river. This town is only a three-hour ride from Silchar, Assam.