National CBD Day 2022: 5 benefits of CBD oil

Written by Sneha Das Aug 08, 2022, 01:00 pm 2 min read

Cannabidiol is found in the cannabis plant.

Observed on August 8 every year, National CBD Day aims to make people aware of the power, usage, and effectiveness of a hemp-based compound called cannabidiol. Discovered in 1940, cannabidiol is one of the 113 identified cannabinoids found in the plant, Cannabis sativa. Cannabidiol is known to give relief from pain and anxiety and is also effective for cognition and movement-based disorders.

According to several studies, CBD oil helps to ease chronic pain by reducing inflammation, interacting with neurotransmitters, and affecting endocannabinoid receptor activity. Some research also showed that CBD can reduce back, nerve, and arthritis pain. In a four-week trial, patients who had nerve damage in their body's lower half reported a reduction in intense pain after using CBD oil topically.

CBD oil is highly extremely effective in treating mental health disorders like anxiety and depression by changing the way your brain's receptors respond to a chemical called serotonin which is linked to mental health. It can also safely treat insomnia and anxiety in children with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). According to a 2019 study, CBD also lessens PTSD-related symptoms like nightmares, in adults.

CBD oil offers neuroprotective properties for various neurodegenerative diseases like Parkinson's disease, Huntington's disease, multiple sclerosis, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties of CBD give it neuroprotective effects. According to a study, 214 people with severe epilepsy who received 0.9-2.3 grams of CBD oil per pound of body weight reported decreased seizures by a median of 36.5%.

CBD oil can help to manage high blood pressure and prevent health conditions like heart attack, stroke, and metabolic syndrome. According to a study, 26 healthy men who were treated with 600 milligrams of CBD oil for a week noticed a significant reduction in blood pressure in the short term compared to a placebo group. According to research, CBD also reduced arterial stiffness.

According to several studies, CBD helped in preventing the growth of cancer cells. The National Cancer Institute claimed that CBD can help alleviate cancer treatment side effects and cancer symptoms through its ability to change the way cells reproduce. According to a study, 177 people with cancer-related pain experienced a significant reduction in pain after getting treated with an extract containing CBD and THC.