International Cat Day: 5 adorable things that cats do

Aug 08, 2022

It's the International Cat Day today and all we want is an adorable furball to play around with!

Meow! Today is International Cat Day and we simply can't get over these cute, furry bundles of joy. International Cat Day is observed on August 8 every year around the world to raise and spread awareness about cats. So on that note cat parents, here are five actions of your pet felines you should always be aware of.

Trust issues When a cat shows its belly

If you think that your cat may be demanding a rub when it shows off its furry belly, you are wrong! When cats expose their bellies, they mean that they trust you. It's only a form of communication. Rubbing their bellies or giving them a pat during that can make them retract with a scratch or a bite, so be cautious.

Not so pleasant When a cat wags its tail

When a cat wags its tail, it's not as pleasant as how it is when a dog does it. A cat wagging its tail can either mean a warning, frustration, or annoyance. When they do so, it's best to stop what you are doing, or else they may even bite. Wagging the tail as a sign of excitement is rare in cats.

Wink some love When a cat squints at you

If you often spot your cat squinting at you, it means they are demanding some love and affection. With a slow blink, they exhibit that they are safe and comfortable letting their guards down. Some people believe that when cats look at humans and gently squint their eyes, it means they are even open for a kiss!

Belongingness When cats rub themselves against you

You may often see cats rubbing themselves against various objects at your home. But what does it mean if they rub themselves against you? Well, this has to do a lot with scents and belongingness! When cats rub themselves against anything, they are marking their territory! When they rub themselves against you, it means they consider you a part of their family (aww!).

Here's a gift When a cat brings dead animals

Cats are habitual of carrying objects in their mouth. On a lucky day, what they have grabbed is a toy. However, your kitty may also bring dead rats, bugs, and birds to you! Whether fake or dead, it is always a present for you. This is a way for them to make sure you are fed well as part of their family.