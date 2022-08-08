Lifestyle

5 ways to master the minimalist look for your home

5 ways to master the minimalist look for your home

Written by Lahari Basu Aug 08, 2022, 10:39 am 3 min read

Have you spent hours watching YouTube videos to decide how to decorate your home, and eventually settled for a minimalist design because everything else seems too overwhelming? Been there, done that! Minimalist style is about omitting unnecessary things from your decor and keeping it simple overall. With the following expert tips, awaken your inner Marie Condo and make your home appear neat and organized.

Information What is minimalism?

The minimalist decorating style is perfect for smaller spaces where lighting, furniture, and the room play equally important roles. Minimalism requires you to pare down your furnishings to the bare essentials and encourages the use of multi-purpose furniture and objects.

Sustainable footprint No room for superfluous matters

With this decor that's deceivingly simple in its appearance, the real challenge is practicing restraint when putting a look together. The demure character finds peace in a pruned setting that leaves no room for superfluous matters like layering or making statement pieces stand out. "Minimalism chooses richness over abundance. The decor includes elements that leave a sustainable footprint," explains Punam Kalra, Creative Director, IMCAA.

Geometry and patterns Understand the color palate

"The color story evolves from the tones of whites, beige, light greys, and the like," Ms. Kalra added. "Introduce tables that play with the geometry - chequered at one, striped at the other, while the seaters experiment with minimal rendition of upholstery," she suggests. Rugs and carpets with subtle patterns or weaves can add the required warmth to a space.

Sleek line Neutral backgrounds and pop of color on focal points

Minimalism is about feeling grounded and appreciating simplicity. Lokendra Singh Ranawat, CEO, Wooden Street says, "Neutrals for the background and a pop of color for the focal points will give the best desi version of minimalism. Make sure your space has only the required amount of focal highlights." "Opt for furniture and objects that have flat surfaces and clean, sleek lines."

Key lighting Add drama through lighting

Raghunandan Saraf, Founder and CEO, Saraf Furniture, says, "While picking furniture for a minimalist lounge room, go for pieces that aren't bulky. Sleek furniture with uncovered legs can give the room a breezy and lively look." "Cut down on decor to add drama and character to the view through exquisite lighting fixtures. This will bring more elegance and refinement to the scene," he added.

Welcome plants Use multipurpose furniture and plants

Hritesh Lohiya, Co-founder and Designer, PritiHome, feels minimalist homes should be super-utilitarian. "Furniture pieces with hidden capacity and multi-intention are perfect for minimalist homes. For example, console tables that can transform into work areas without much of a stretch." "Plants - a simple approach to decorating a room - are welcome in minimalist spaces. They will sparkle in your pared-down home," said Mr. Lohiya.