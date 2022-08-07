Lifestyle

Here are 5 spiritual books to gift your parents

Here are some contemporary spiritual bestsellers that you can gift your parents.

Most of the wisdom we inherit in our life is passed on to us from our parents. However, as they age, it becomes more important for them to tune into their inner self. So on that note, here are some exceptionally powerful spiritual books that you can gift your parents and help them glean some holistic mindfulness.

Happiness is a choice 'Joy 24x7'

Joy 24x7 is a book authored by Sadhguru. It is an extremely insightful book that covers what is beyond our mind, heart, and body. There is no religion in this book. Neither does it have any rituals, nor does it give any instant fixes to lead a happy life. Instead, it has simple and short snippets that help you find your own inner joy.

All about humanity 'Beyond Religion: Ethics for a Whole World'

This book by the 14th Dalai Lama talks about secular ethics. It is short, well-reasoned, and practical to comprehend and apply. Through this book, the Dalai Lama says that we all are visitors to this planet and what greater folly could there be than to stay in conflict with our fellow visitors? Principles of unity, anti-materialism, and inner peace are nicely conveyed here.

Peace over pain 'Understanding Our Mind'

Understanding Our Mind is a brilliant piece written by Thich Nhat Hanh. It talks about how our mind is a field, and we sow seeds of anger, happiness, pain, and peace in it. The quality of our life depends on the quality of the seeds planted in our minds. Learn to water the seeds of suffering with joy and watch flowers of love blossom.

Beyond human life 'Conversations With God'

Conversations With God by Neale Donald Walsch is a set of spiritual classics. He says that God presents four concepts: We all are one, there's enough, there's nothing we have to do, and ours is only another way. Our souls aren't here to learn anything new but to remember what they already know. He also talks about reincarnation and life on other planets.

Experience peace daily 'Think Like A Monk'

Think Like A Monk by Jay Shetty is a book that throws light on the blockages that stymie our power. The author shares the timeless wisdom he learned as a monk and breaks his knowledge into doable and easy steps on how one can train their mind for peace and purpose daily. Some morning and evening routines to break habits have also been shared.