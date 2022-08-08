Lifestyle

5 best yoga asanas to help you reduce face fat

5 best yoga asanas to help you reduce face fat

Written by Anujj Trehaan Aug 08, 2022, 03:11 pm 2 min read

Flaunt a thin and taut face with toned facial muscles and jawline as you do these five amazing yoga asanas to eliminate face fat.

Do you have chubby cheeks and a double chin that you are not particularly a fan of? It is not impossible to transform a round and loose face, all you need is a yoga mat and a few minutes from your busy schedule. These five effective and easy yoga asanas can trim your face and help you get that desirable and chiseled jawline.

Tones facial muscles Simha Mudra or the lion pose

Simha Mudra helps you tone your facial muscles. Sit on your knees with ankles crossed under your hips. Inhale and open your chest by pressing and straightening your arms on your knees. Exhale forcefully with a 'ha' sound. Open your mouth wide with the tongue out and reaching for the chin. Inhale and return to normal position. Practice for four to seven minutes.

Perfect stretch Fish face pose

Doing fish face pose daily can help you tone and stretch your cheek muscles, making your face look slim and taut. All you have to do is sit comfortably and suck your cheeks and lips inward. As you do it, try to smile. You may feel a sensation in your cheeks, lips, and jaw. Relax and repeat it a few more times.

Tones jawline Jalandhar Bandha or the chin lock pose

Jalandhar Bandha (also called chin lock pose) helps tone your jawline and facial muscles. Sit in a lotus pose with your left leg resting on your right knee and the right leg on your left knee. As you breathe deeply, put your palms on the knees and lift your sternum toward your chin. Lock it and bend the head a bit forward and downward.

Chiseled face Jivha Bandha

Jivha Bandha can help chisel your jawline and face. Sit in the lotus pose or cross-legged and place your palms on the knees. Press the tip of your tongue on the roof of your mouth. Now, gently open your mouth with the tongue stuck to the roof. Keep opening until you feel a stretch on your neck and throat. Repeat a few times daily.

Reduces double chin Bhujangasana or the cobra pose

Bhujangasana, a simple pose, is known to reduce double chin. Lie flat on your belly with palms on the sides. Take a deep breath, raise your head, and extend your neck outwards. Stretch your neck as much as possible and support your weight on your palms and lower body. Hold for 30 to 60 seconds, then gently return to the original pose.