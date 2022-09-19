Lifestyle

5 souvenirs from Nepal that you must bring home

5 souvenirs from Nepal that you must bring home

Written by Anujj Trehaan Sep 19, 2022, 05:44 pm 2 min read

From paintings to handicrafts, Nepal has so much to offer.

Buying a souvenir is the best way to stay hooked on all the fun you had on your vacation. And when it comes to a scenic destination like Nepal, it's impossible to return empty-handed. Although it's a small country wedged between the lofty Himalayan ranges, Nepal's shopping scene is a major crowd-puller for travelers from around the world. Here are five things to shop.

Religious Thangka paintings

Thangka paintings come across as some really beautiful souvenirs as Nepal is home to a multitude of schools that specialize in this art. For the uninitiated, Thangka paintings are paintings on textiles such as cotton, silk, or even human skin! Holding an immense religious significance, they feature drawings that depict the lives of Buddhist deities. These stunning pieces are embroidered with rare hand-made materials.

Sound of Nepal Singing bowls

Singing bowls are musical instruments. To be more precise, they are bells in the form of bowls. They come with a wooden stick that produces a soothing sound when it's stricken against the bowl. Additionally, singing bowls are available in many sizes, so you can easily carry one home. People use them for meditation, as well as for home decor.

Rice husk Lokta paper products

Lokta paper is another fantastic souvenir that you must grab when returning from Nepal. Made of rice husk, this paper is available in a variety of items. You can get your hands on some really adorable diaries, calendars, notebooks, or gift boxes that are made of Lokta paper. Additionally, you will also find lampshades, wallpapers, photo albums, and even handbags made from them.

For the check-in luggage Khurkuri

Khurkuri is an authentic Nepali dagger. It has played a significant role in the history and culture of the country and happens to be one of the most-loved souvenirs. They feature a shiny strong blade with an inward curve that serves the purpose of both a weapon as well as a utility knife. You also get two small blades along to sharpen it.

Essentially Nepali Nepali handicrafts

There's a variety of handicrafts in Nepal that you can bring home. These include Pashmina shawls, jewelry items, leather goods, bamboo products, alloy offerings, incenses, carpets, and woodcrafts. Ceramic, bone, and crystal, and stone products are other items that you can bookmark. Statues and masks that are considered as epitome of Nepali culture are available in a spread of colors, designs, and materials.