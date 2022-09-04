Lifestyle

5 things to bring back home from Rajasthan

Written by Sneha Das Sep 04, 2022

One of the most popular tourist destinations in the country, Rajasthan is well-known for its ancient palaces, forts, historical temples, and rich culture. The vibrant Indian state houses the largest desert in the country, i.e. the Thar Desert. Additionally, it is also a shopper's paradise, offering some really cool and traditional stuff to buy. Here are five things to buy when in Rajasthan.

Made of quartz Blue pottery

Blue pottery is one of the unique things to buy in Rajasthan. This unique pottery has a striking blue color and is prepared with quartz instead of clay. This ensures that it does not crack or break even during transportation. It is also prepared with raw glaze, sodium sulfate, borax, gum, water, and multani mitti with intricate Mughal Arabesque patterns and animal motifs.

Footwear Jodhpur juttis

One of the most popular footwear in Rajasthan, Jodhpur juttis are a must-buy for all the ladies out there! The juttis are available in different shapes and vibrant colors. They are stylish and comfortable and prepared with pure leather, which makes them popular footwear in Rajasthan. Different types of juttis available in Jodhpur are gol-panja, salem shahi, chota panja, etc.

Royal design Bandhani sarees and dupattas

Also known as tie and dye print, bandhani is a signature royal design of Rajasthan. Bandhani work is an ancient intricate art that involves swirly patterns on sarees, lehenga-cholis, and dupattas with vibrant bright colors. The making process involves tying threads around the fabric before it is dyed. It is after untying and removing the threads that the elegant design shows up.

Cute puppets Rajasthani puppets

Take a Rajasthani essence home by buying cute puppets, which are also called Kathputli. These puppets are handmade and are a symbol of local Rajasthani handicrafts. They are usually made of wood, clay, or stones. They are attached to a string and are available in various vibrant colors, each adorned with jewels and glitter. You can even use them to decorate your home.

Carpets Royal and ethnic Rajasthani carpets

If you want to take a cherished piece of art home, then we recommend you invest in royal Rajasthani carpets that are available in bright colors, diverse patterns, finest quality woolen fibers, and are hand-knit. The carpet-weaving heritage of the state dates back to the 17th century. The carpets are ethnic and elegant and are usually made of wool, cotton yarn, and camel hair.