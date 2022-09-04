Lifestyle

Men, check out these 5 chic interview outfits

Written by Sneha Das Sep 04, 2022, 11:52 am 3 min read

These interview attires for men are stylish and professional at the same time.

Got a personal interview coming up and wondering what to wear? Well, deciding on a business outfit can leave you spoilt for choice as there are so many options available. However, how do you really figure out what stands out and what doesn't? Well, here are five outfit combinations for men that tick all the boxes when it comes to stylish, professional wear.

Classic Button-down shirts with dark trousers

You can choose a classic button-down shirt in a subtle solid color or with small pinstripes print for a formal appeal. Pair the shirt with dark trousers like black, navy blue, or charcoal gray, along with a tie of the same color. Rock this look with a classic pair of dark shoes and matching socks as you carry a smart laptop bag along.

Smart Khaki blazer and coordinating pants

Want to break the monotony of wearing an ordinary gray or black color suit everywhere? Well, a khaki blazer and coordinating pants are what you should bookmark. This outfit is professional, popular, and trendy in equal measure. You can opt for a light-colored khaki suit and pair it with matching pants for your interview. Pointed-toe leather shoes and a tie perfectly complete the look.

Fashionable A navy blue blazer with light-colored chinos

A navy blue blazer is never out of fashion as it is incredibly versatile. You can wear it over many light-colored, simple solid shirts, including powder blue and light pink. However, if you love prints, wear a white shirt with subtle patterns. Pair it with a light-colored chino and leather belt, and guess what, you are all set to ace that interview in style.

Classy A sweater and button-down shirt

This outfit makes for an exceptionally classy and professional look. You can wear a sweater in a neutral color like gray, black, or brown, with a shirt in a light shade underneath. If you want to wear a tie, make sure it belongs to the same color family as the sweater and shirt. Both light and dark chinos, pants, or jeans complement the look.

Formal-casual Light-colored collared button-up shirt with trousers

If you are going for a job interview in a casual business environment, you can choose a dress code that is a bit more relaxed, as opposed to a strictly formal business one. You can wear a button-up shirt in a neutral color and match it with a pair of dark-colored trousers to look professional yet casual. Wear leather shoes with matching socks.